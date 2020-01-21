VIDEO. Colombiana denuncia "fraude" en Miss Global y corrupción en México
Jesenia Orozco, la representante de Colombia en Miss Global, denunció que hubo fraude en el concurso organizado en México.
México.- Durante el pasado fin de semana se llevó a cabo, en México el certamen de belleza Miss Global, el cual no tuvo un desenlace feliz, ya que en plena transmisión, la representante de Colombia, Jesenia Orozco, denunció que el concurso hizo fraude. El momento quedó grabado en video.
Según el portal "Suelta la Sopa", una fuente cercana al evento indicó que Van Pham, presidente de la organización, incluyó más candidatas en las rondas eliminatorias de la que se habían acordado previamente.
Así que la representante colombiana no se quedó callada y al concluir el discurso del anfitrión, comenzó a gritar en el escenario sobre las supuestas anomalías.
"Es un fraude, es un fraude. El señor pagó. Hay una corrupción inmensa en México y no es justo. ¡No es correcto lo que están haciendo aquí! Es una falta de respeto. ¡Tienen que ser justos!", vociferó Orozco, quien también acusó varias irregularidades durante el certamen que, dice, ella misma presenció.
Más adelante, la colombiana escribió en Instagram stories: "Qué gran desastre que viví en México. No es culpa de la gente, todos fueron muy lindos conmigo. Pero odio las injusticias, la corrupción, la falta de respeto, la falta de ética. Estuve un mes sin mi hija con el propósito de demostrarle cosas grandes. Pero lamentablemente no salió como lo había planeado. Todo fue un desastre al final. Qué experiencia tan desagradable".
