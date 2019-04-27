Espectáculos

Yanet García vuelve a lucirse en sensual bikini

Yanet García regresó a subir fotos sexys en su cuenta de Instagram, esta vez luciendo un diminuto bikini de colores.

Por: Redacción

Yanet García regresó con las fotos sexys para sus seguidores. Foto: Instagram

Yanet García volvió a presumir sus curvas en redes sociales, luego de las fotos en bikini con las que celebró su llegada a los 10 millones de seguidores en Instagram.

La "chica del clima" se volvió popular en las redes por sus fotografías con poca ropa, pero últimamente la había visto más tapada, durante su viaje a Estados Unidos.

Vuelve lo sexy

Y ahora, ha vuelto a impactar a sus fans con una selfie en un sensual bikini de colores, donde presume los resultados de sus rutinas de ejercicio.

