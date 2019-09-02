Bella Thorne comparte su erótico “pack” en Instagram

Estados Unidos.- La sensual ex chica Disney, Bella Thorne, compartió unas eróticas fotografías a través de su perfil de Instagram, donde se le puede ver totalmente desnuda.

En el “pack” se observa a la actriz y cantante de 21 años de edad, posar más que sensual para la cámara, al mismo tiempo que presume sus atributos.

En minutos, el candente material alcanzó el millón 560 mil Me Gusta en su perfil de Instagram con sus más de 21.3 millones de seguidores.

En los últimos meses, Bella Thorne ha dado de qué hablar, primero por publicar fotos de ella en tropless y decir que prefirió compartirlas en Twitter a permitir que un hacker la siguiera chantajeando.

Y en otra ocasión, en una entrevista declaró que ya no se consideraba bisexual, sino pansexual, es decir, que se siente atraída sexualmente por otros individuos, sin importar su género.

En otro mensaje que escribió la también modelo dejó ver que aún la atormentan historias de su pasado, lo que preocupó a sus admiradores.

Me culpo por no amarme a mí mismo. Me culpo por no pensar que soy atractiva, me culpo por poner esto en todos los que me rodean”, escribió al lado de las fotos en sus redes sociales.

Incluso dejó ver que tal vez la está pasando mal, pues describe un supuesto dolor.

En este momento solo tengo una de esas cosas. ¿Puedes adivinar qué es? Dolor En este momento solo me duele... pero no me duele por otras personas, no, solo me estoy lastimando a mí mismo. Al no amarme y al no aceptarme”.