Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul se reúnen, pero no por "Breaking Bad"

Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul compartieron en las últimas semanas varias imágenes juntos en redes sociales, lo que los fans interpretaron como la confirmación de una reunión de "Breaking Bad" inminente. Lejos de un regreso de la serie, los protagonistas han creado un mezcal artesanal, "Dos Hombres", y esas fotos eran parte de la promoción.

"Comenzamos a viajar a Oaxaca para ver si podíamos encontrarlo, y queríamos algo muy bueno que incluso a las personas que no les gusta el mezcal les encantará. Tenía que ser perfecto o no lo íbamos a hacer", dijeron Cranston y Paul en un post en Instagram.

"Estamos locos por el sabor, el aroma y la versatilidad de este ahumado y añejo alcohol Pruébalo y haznos saber lo que piensas Estamos seguros de que te encantará".

Tras ver las fotos, los fans pensaron inmediatamente en la película de "Breaking Bad", que supuestamente se centrará en el personaje de Paul tras los eventos de la serie de AMC, pero que por el momento no se ha confirmado, así como tampoco se sabe si participaría Cranston.

Los internautas no dudaron en comentar la publicación dejando algunas muestras de enfado. "El anuncio más decepcionante de la historia", escribió un usuario de Instagram. "Arruinaron nuestras esperanzas oficialmente", comentó otro fan, mientras que otro aseguraba que "esperaba el tráiler de la película".

Tanto Paul como Cranston han tratado de mantener la discreción sobre el proyecto; Cranston sigue recordando a los fans que Walter murió en el final de la serie de Vince Gilligan, mientras que Paul ha tratado de desmentir algunas informaciones. "No he escuchado nada sobre la película de "Breaking Bad", pero si hay una, me encantaría ser parte de ella", dijo en una entrevista con Variety. "Si fuera a suceder, sí, me encantaría hacerlo".