Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul se reúnen, pero no por "Breaking Bad"
Los actores han creado un mezcal artesanal llamado "Dos Hombres"
Bryan Cranston y Aaron Paul compartieron en las últimas semanas varias imágenes juntos en redes sociales, lo que los fans interpretaron como la confirmación de una reunión de "Breaking Bad" inminente. Lejos de un regreso de la serie, los protagonistas han creado un mezcal artesanal, "Dos Hombres", y esas fotos eran parte de la promoción.
"Comenzamos a viajar a Oaxaca para ver si podíamos encontrarlo, y queríamos algo muy bueno que incluso a las personas que no les gusta el mezcal les encantará. Tenía que ser perfecto o no lo íbamos a hacer", dijeron Cranston y Paul en un post en Instagram.
"Estamos locos por el sabor, el aroma y la versatilidad de este ahumado y añejo alcohol Pruébalo y haznos saber lo que piensas Estamos seguros de que te encantará".
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while - our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres - two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
Tras ver las fotos, los fans pensaron inmediatamente en la película de "Breaking Bad", que supuestamente se centrará en el personaje de Paul tras los eventos de la serie de AMC, pero que por el momento no se ha confirmado, así como tampoco se sabe si participaría Cranston.
Los internautas no dudaron en comentar la publicación dejando algunas muestras de enfado. "El anuncio más decepcionante de la historia", escribió un usuario de Instagram. "Arruinaron nuestras esperanzas oficialmente", comentó otro fan, mientras que otro aseguraba que "esperaba el tráiler de la película".
Tanto Paul como Cranston han tratado de mantener la discreción sobre el proyecto; Cranston sigue recordando a los fans que Walter murió en el final de la serie de Vince Gilligan, mientras que Paul ha tratado de desmentir algunas informaciones. "No he escuchado nada sobre la película de "Breaking Bad", pero si hay una, me encantaría ser parte de ella", dijo en una entrevista con Variety. "Si fuera a suceder, sí, me encantaría hacerlo".
Comentarios