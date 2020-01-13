Conoce las películas, actores y actrices nominados al Oscar 2020
Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar que se llevarán acabo el próximo 9 de febrero
No hay plazo que no se cumpla ni deuda que no se pague y hoy, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció todas las películas candidatas a llevarse el premio Oscar 2020. El galardón más importante del cine revelará la lista de nominados para la edición No. 92 de la ceremonia del 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).
Esta año la cinta que lidera fue "Joker" que obtuvo 11 nominaciones al Oscar, entre las cuales se encuentran tres de las principales como Mejor película, actor y director.
Entre los 344 largometrajes la Academia consideró a "Ford V Ferrari", "El Irlandés", "Jojo Rabbit", “Joker”, “Mujercitas", “Historia de un matrimonio”, “1917", "Había una vez... En Hollywood" y "Parásitos" como contendientes a la Mejor Película.
Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Wqgdoe62Gs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 13 de enero de 2020
Como Mejor Actor, el español Antonio Banderas tendrá que "pelear" la estatuilla dorada con histriones de la talla de Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix y Jonathan Pryce.
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/juoOEIpG7X— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 13 de enero de 2020
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LSz3nymNVY— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 13 de enero de 2020
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wAnN2RM6Ld— The Academy (@TheAcademy) 13 de enero de 2020
Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados:
CORTO ANIMADO
- “Dcera (daughter)”
- “Hair love”
- “Kitbull”
- “Memorable”
- “Sister”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
- “Brotherhood”
- “Nefta football club”
- “The neighbors’ window”
- “Saria”
- “A sister”
ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Tom Hanks, “A beautiful day in the neighborhood”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The two popes”
- Al Pacino, “The irishman”
- Joe Pesci, “The irishman”
- Brad Pitt, “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”
DOCUMENTAL
- “American factory”
- “The cave”
- “The edge of democracy”
- “For Sama”
- “Honeyland”
DOCUMENTAL CORTO
- “In The absense”
- “Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you’re a girl)
- “Life overtakes me”
- “St. Louis Superman”
- “Walk run cha-cha”
PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- “Corpus christi
- “Honeyland”
- “Les misérables”
- “Pan and glory”
- “Parasite”
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- “The irishman”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “1917”
- “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”
- “Parasite”
EDICIÓN
- “Ford v Ferrari”
- “The irishman”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Joker”
- “Parasite”
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Rodrigo Prieto, “The irishman”
- Lawrence Sher, “Joker”
- Jarin laschke, “The lighthouse”
- Roger Deakins, “1917”
- Robert Richardson, “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”
EFECTOS VISUALES
- “Avengers: endgame”
- “The irishman”
- “The lion king”
- “1917”
- “Star wars: the rise of skywalker”
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- “Bombshell”
- “Joker”
- “Judy”
- “Maleficent: mistress of evil”
- “1917”
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- “How to train your dragon: the hidden world”
- “I lost my body”
- “Klaus”
- “Missing link”
- “Toy Story 4”
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- “I can’t let you throw yourself away”, Randy Newman para “Toy Story 4”
- “(I’m gonna) love me again”, Elton John y Bernie Taurin para Rocketman”
- “I’m standing with you”, Diane Warren para “Breakthrough”
- “Into the unknown”, Kristen Andersn-Lopez y Robert Lopez para “Frozen”
- “Stand up”, Joshua Brian Camptell y Cynthia Erivo para “Harriet”
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- Steven Zaillian “The irishman”
- Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”
- Todd Phillips y Scott Silver, “Joker”
- Greta Gerwig, “Little women”
- Anthony McCarten, “The two popes”
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- Rian Johnson, “Knives out”
- Noah Baumbach, “Marriage story”
- Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson, “1917”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Hin Won, “Parasite”
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas, “Pain and glory”
- Joaquín Phoenix, “Joker”
- Leonardo DiCarpio, “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”
- Adam Driver, “Marriage story”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The two popes”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
- Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage story”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Little women”
- Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
- “Renée Zellweger, “Judy”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese, “The irishman”
- Todd Phillips, “Joker”
- Sam Mends, “1917”
- Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”
- Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
MEJOR PELICULA
- “Ford v Ferrari”
- “The irishman”
- “Jojo Rabbit”
- “Joker”
- “Little women”
- “Marriage story”
- “1917”
- “Once upon a time… in Hollywood”
- “Parasite”
