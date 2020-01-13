Conoce las películas, actores y actrices nominados al Oscar 2020

No hay plazo que no se cumpla ni deuda que no se pague y hoy, la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció todas las películas candidatas a llevarse el premio Oscar 2020. El galardón más importante del cine revelará la lista de nominados para la edición No. 92 de la ceremonia del 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).

Esta año la cinta que lidera fue "Joker" que obtuvo 11 nominaciones al Oscar, entre las cuales se encuentran tres de las principales como Mejor película, actor y director.

Entre los 344 largometrajes la Academia consideró a "Ford V Ferrari", "El Irlandés", "Jojo Rabbit", “Joker”, “Mujercitas", “Historia de un matrimonio”, “1917", "Había una vez... En Hollywood" y "Parásitos" como contendientes a la Mejor Película.

Como Mejor Actor, el español Antonio Banderas tendrá que "pelear" la estatuilla dorada con histriones de la talla de Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix y Jonathan Pryce.

Al parecer todo está puesto para que Renée Zellweger, quien ganó el Globo de Oro y los Critics' Choice Awards como Mejor Actriz, repita en la entrega más esperada del año, pero antes tendrá que dejar atrás a personalidades como Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan y Charlize Theron.