Demi Lovato posa en bikini: " Y adivina qué, hay celulitis", dice
La cantante confesó que está cansada de sentir vergüenza de su cuerpo
Demi Lovato hizo un llamado a la aceptación del cuerpo y el fin de los estereotipos. La cantante de 26 años, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en bikini sin editar que ya suma más de 6.6 millones de "me gusta".
"Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, hay celulitis", comenzó escribiendo, asegurando estar cansada de sentir vergüenza de su cuerpo. La también actriz sostuvo que en imágenes anteriores sí había editado el aspecto de su figura, pero que ahora esperaba escribir "un nuevo capítulo" de su vida y ser auténtica en lugar de "tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otras personas". "Así que aquí estoy, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de ser dueña de un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y que me seguirá sorprendiendo cuando dé a luz algún día", confesó. De acuerdo a sus palabras, estar de vuelta en la televisión y el cine es distinto, ya que no se estresa con "extenuantes entrenamientos" y no se priva de disfrutar un pastel.
"Yo me amo ¡Y tú también deberías amarte! (…) Solo para que todo el mundo esté claro… No me entusiasma mi apariencia, PERO la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo hoy también", concluyó.
Sus palabras llegan a poco más de un año de haber sufrido una sobredosis de opioides que la mantuvo varios meses en rehabilitación.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. ������������♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. �� #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT ������
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?