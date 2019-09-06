Demi Lovato posa en bikini: " Y adivina qué, hay celulitis", dice

Demi Lovato hizo un llamado a la aceptación del cuerpo y el fin de los estereotipos. La cantante de 26 años, compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en bikini sin editar que ya suma más de 6.6 millones de "me gusta".

"Este es mi mayor miedo. Una foto mía en bikini sin editar. Y adivina qué, hay celulitis", comenzó escribiendo, asegurando estar cansada de sentir vergüenza de su cuerpo. La también actriz sostuvo que en imágenes anteriores sí había editado el aspecto de su figura, pero que ahora esperaba escribir "un nuevo capítulo" de su vida y ser auténtica en lugar de "tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otras personas". "Así que aquí estoy, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de ser dueña de un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y que me seguirá sorprendiendo cuando dé a luz algún día", confesó. De acuerdo a sus palabras, estar de vuelta en la televisión y el cine es distinto, ya que no se estresa con "extenuantes entrenamientos" y no se priva de disfrutar un pastel.

"Yo me amo ¡Y tú también deberías amarte! (…) Solo para que todo el mundo esté claro… No me entusiasma mi apariencia, PERO la aprecio y, a veces, eso es lo mejor que puedo hacer. Espero inspirar a alguien a apreciar su cuerpo hoy también", concluyó.

Sus palabras llegan a poco más de un año de haber sufrido una sobredosis de opioides que la mantuvo varios meses en rehabilitación.