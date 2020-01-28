'Te prometo que continuaré tu legado': LeBron James a Kobe Bryant
El jugador de los Lakers se despide de su excompañero con una emotiva publicación en redes sociales.
La noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant ha impactado al mundo. Y ha golpeado especialmente a quienes más le querían. Entre sus amigos se contaban leyendas del baloncesto como LeBron James, que se lanzó a escribirle una carta a su colega un día después de que se conociera la noticia. Arrancaba, con una confesión: “No estoy listo”. “Pero aquí voy”, escribía. Y así continúa la carta, que publicó en sus redes sociales:
“Estoy aquí sentado, intentando escribir algo para esta publicación y cada vez que lo intento empiezo a llorar de nuevo, solo de pensar en ti, en mi sobrina Gigi y en esa amistad y hermandad que teníamos.
“Literalmente acababa de escuchar tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de regresar a Los Ángeles desde Philadelphia. Ni en millones de años hubiera podido imaginar que esa sería nuestra última conversación. ¡Qué mierda! ¡Estoy con el corazón roto y devastado, hermano! Tío, te quiero, hermano. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y los niños. Te prometo que continuaré con tu legado".
“Significas mucho para nosotros aquí, en especial para la Nación Laker y es mi responsabilidad seguir adelante tras esto. Por favor, dame fuerza desde el paraíso y cuida de mí. Hay tantas cosas que me gustaría decir, pero sencillamente puedo hacerlo ahora mismo porque no lo asimilo. ¡Hasta que volvamos a vernos, hermano!”.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ����������. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation���� and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️���� #Gigi4Life❤️����
