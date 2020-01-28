Superdeportivo

'Te prometo que continuaré tu legado': LeBron James a Kobe Bryant

El jugador de los Lakers se despide de su excompañero con una emotiva publicación en redes sociales.

Por: El País

La noticia de la muerte de Kobe Bryant ha impactado al mundo. Y ha golpeado especialmente a quienes más le querían. Entre sus amigos se contaban leyendas del baloncesto como LeBron James, que se lanzó a escribirle una carta a su colega un día después de que se conociera la noticia. Arrancaba, con una confesión: “No estoy listo”. “Pero aquí voy”, escribía. Y así continúa la carta, que publicó en sus redes sociales:

“Estoy aquí sentado, intentando escribir algo para esta publicación y cada vez que lo intento empiezo a llorar de nuevo, solo de pensar en ti, en mi sobrina Gigi y en esa amistad y hermandad que teníamos.

“Literalmente acababa de escuchar tu voz el domingo por la mañana antes de regresar a Los Ángeles desde Philadelphia. Ni en millones de años hubiera podido imaginar que esa sería nuestra última conversación. ¡Qué mierda! ¡Estoy con el corazón roto y devastado, hermano! Tío, te quiero, hermano. Mi corazón está con Vanessa y los niños. Te prometo que continuaré con tu legado".

“Significas mucho para nosotros aquí, en especial para la Nación Laker y es mi responsabilidad seguir adelante tras esto. Por favor, dame fuerza desde el paraíso y cuida de mí. Hay tantas cosas que me gustaría decir, pero sencillamente puedo hacerlo ahora mismo porque no lo asimilo. ¡Hasta que volvamos a vernos, hermano!”.

