Superdeportivo

Tom Brady, nuevo quarterback de los Buccaneers

El convenio fue por dos años y 50 millones de dólares.

Avatar del

Por: El Universal

Tom Brady, nuevo quarterback de los Buccaneers(Instagram: @TomBrady)

Tom Brady, nuevo quarterback de los Buccaneers | Instagram: @TomBrady

Tom Brady es oficialmente quarterback de los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay.

Tres días después de anunciar su salida de los Patriots, el veterano firmó su contrato con la franquicia de la Florida.


“Estoy empezando una nueva etapa en mi carrera y quiero agradecer a los Buccaneers por darme una oportunidad de hacer lo que más me gusta. [...] ¡me pondré a trabajar!”, publicó Brady.

En esta nota:
Más sobre este tema

Y tú, ¿qué opinas?