Abuelita supera enfermedades al volverse 'fit'

Canadá.- No son pocas las modelos fitness que muestran sus rutinas en Instagram, pero Joan MacDonald, de 73 años, sin duda alguna se está robando todas las miradas por su fortaleza para superar la adversidad.

A pesar de su edad, Joan, de Canadá, decidió dar un cambio a su vida cuando le diagnosticaron depresión clínica.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Joan compartió que hace 3 años comenzó con este cambio en su vida, pues la depresión no sólo le había afectado emocionalmente, si no también físicamente, haciendo que sufriera de hipertensión y artritis, entre otros padecimientos.

"Si tuviera un sólo deseo a mi edad, sería que mi viaje inspire y lleve esperanza a aquellos que van comenzando o piensan empezar", es el mensaje de esta abuelita fisicoculturista para todos aquellos que necesitan motivación para ejercitarse.

La inspiran su madre y su hija

Joan ha compartido que uno de sus momentos decisivos fue cuando visitó a su madre en un asilo de ancianos, siendo testigo de su delicado estado de salud.

Me rompía el corazón y me frustraba ver que simplemente había aceptado su destino y no luchaba por estar mejor", compartió en Instagram.

Mencionó que cuando su hija la hizo darse cuenta que estaba tomando la misma actitud que su madre, fue cuando decidió hacer algo para romper el ciclo.

Fue así que tomó la decisión de comenzar a entrenar y aunque admite que no ha sido un viaje sencillo.

"Muchas veces he llegado al punto de las lágrimas y me frustó de no aprender lo suficientemente rápido. Pero no me rindo", contó.