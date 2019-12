Cosas que no sabíamos cuando empezó 2019 (Parte 2)

Hao Huang@Emory:



Ex.1: ∃edge-signing of n-cube with 2^{n-1} eigs each of +/-sqrt(n)



Interlacing=>Any induced subgraph with >2^{n-1} vtcs has max eig >= sqrt(n)



Ex.2: In subgraph, max eig <= max valency, even with signs



Hence [GL92] the Sensitivity Conj, s(f) >= sqrt(deg(f))