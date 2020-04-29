El extraño conejo sin pelo que se salvó de la muerte
Su nombre es Mr. Bigglesworth y tras librarse de la eutanasia, se convirtió en toda una estrella en Instagram... ¡Conoce su conmovedora historia!
Las mascotas traen mucha alegría a nuestras vidas y nosotros tratamos de corresponder ese amor incondicional que nos brindan. Lamentablemente no todos los animalitos pueden encontrar un hogar amoroso y muchas veces su aspecto físico tiene mucho que ver.
La mayoría busca mascotas lindas y esponjosas, pero no todas son así y el conejo Mr. Bigglesworth es un claro ejemplo de ello. Aquí en De10.mx te contamos su historia…
Todo comenzó cuando una mujer llamada Cassandra Hall vio un anuncio en el que se ponían a la venta algunos conejos y decidió darle uno a sus hijos como mascota. En la foto aparecía un animalito inusual, pues no tenía pelo.
This is for everyone that is new to Mr Bigglesworth's Story. Mr Bigglesworth is a Rex Rabbit, who was born on June 30th 2017 with a hairless ff gene disorder. He was due to be put down because of his condition as the breeder had no understanding of it. But we rescued him. Mr Bigglesworth is also a REW bunny, (ruby eyed white) and that is why his skin is so pink. Mr Bigglesworth's has received a lot of attention from around the world, and we have been contacted by other rabbit families about Mr Bigglesworth's condition. These families have had exactly the same furless genetic disorder in their rabbits, some have grown fine fur all over, some have grown patches of fur only and others have not survived. We are learning everyday about his condition as there is limited resources about it. Whatever the outcome, we are enjoying watching him grow and be happy. We are now seeing fuzz starting to grow on him, but it is very patchy. We just have to wait and see. Thanks for all your support ❤️ Mr Bigglesworth may be different but we love him the way he is, please no negativity. The pictures above are to show people that he never had fur when he was a baby as we get asked this question daily.
Cassandra, llena de curiosidad, se puso en contacto con el criador y aunque le dijo que el conejo sin pelo era el único que no estaba en venta, al final accedió a dárselo en adopción.
¿Por qué nació sin pelo?
Los conejos nacen sin pelo debido a una condición genética. La mutación se desarrolla por un apareamiento entre conejos de la misma familia, debido a que se encuentran en cautiverio demasiado tiempo. Generalmente se da en el cruce de conejos de la raza Rex.
Desafortunadamente los conejos sin pelaje son más propensos a tener malas condiciones de salud y requieren de cuidados muy precisos; es por ello que los criadores prefieren sacrificarlos, pues casi nadie los quiere.
Mr Bigglesworth is the new addition to the family. We rescued him and he is hairless baby rabbit. We know he is different so please no negative comments as we love him the way he is.
Mr. Bigglesworth se salvó de la muerte y se convirtió en estrella
Cassandra no podía permitir que ese pequeño conejo muriera, así que se lo llevó a casa. A pesar de que ya tenía dos conejos más en casa, no sabía nada sobre los cuidados que debía darle a uno sin pelaje. Buscó información en línea y le creó una cuenta en Instagram para buscar ayuda y todo resultó de maravilla.
When Mr Bigglesworth was a baby, he had a favorite toy cat that he snuggled. We still have his toy cat but now he prefers to snuggle Miss Cinnamon Bun. Even when he was a baby he had a white beard and its never fallen out. He is so unique. Mr Bigglesworth has a rare hairless genetic condition, but we love him the way he is, please no negative comments.
El pequeño conejo sin pelo se convirtió en una estrella de Instagram, con más de 122 mil seguidores, pero lo mejor es que muchos dueños de conejos sin pelo comenzaron a compartir consejos con Cassandra, sobre todo para el cuidado de la piel de su nueva mascota.
Mr. Bigglesworth ahora tiene un hogar lleno de amor y su historia demuestra que no importa el aspecto de un animalito, pues todos merecen una vida llena de amor.
"Mum!!! ....I saw Miss Cinnamon Bun take lots of treats and hide them. The pile was this big!! and she wouldn't share! Mr Bigglesworth has a rare hairless genetic condition, but we love him the way he is, please no negative comments.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?