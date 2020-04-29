El extraño conejo sin pelo que se salvó de la muerte

This is for everyone that is new to Mr Bigglesworth's Story. Mr Bigglesworth is a Rex Rabbit, who was born on June 30th 2017 with a hairless ff gene disorder. He was due to be put down because of his condition as the breeder had no understanding of it. But we rescued him. (See his story on https://www.mrbigglesworththebunny.com/about) Mr Bigglesworth is also a REW bunny, (ruby eyed white) and that is why his skin is so pink��. Mr Bigglesworth's has received a lot of attention from around the world, and we have been contacted by other rabbit families about Mr Bigglesworth's condition. These families have had exactly the same furless genetic disorder in their rabbits, some have grown fine fur all over, some have grown patches of fur only and others have not survived. We are learning everyday about his condition as there is limited resources about it. Whatever the outcome, we are enjoying watching him grow and be happy. We are now seeing fuzz starting to grow on him, but it is very patchy. We just have to wait and see. Thanks for all your support ❤️ Mr Bigglesworth may be different but we love him the way he is, please no negativity. The pictures above are to show people that he never had fur when he was a baby as we get asked this question daily. #mrbigglesworth #houserabbit #babyrabbit #rabbit #bunny #hairlessrabbit #bunstagram #bunniesofinstagram #rabbitlove #rabbitunited #bunnyinaustralia #bunniesoftheworld #cuterabbit #bunnylove #lapin #kanin #kaninchen #hase #australia #fabbunnies #ilovemybunnies #うさぎ #ウサギ #토끼 #netherlanddwarf #cinnamonbun

A post shared by Mr Bigglesworth & Friends (@mrbigglesworthrabbit) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT