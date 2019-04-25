Encarga su perra husky y se la regresan envuelta en cinta adhesiva
Kirsten Kinch contó que las encargadas de la perrera le dijeron que encontraron a su mascota ensangrentada en su jaula; luego se la entregaron en una bolsa negra envuelta como si fuera un paquete.
Kirsten Kinch, quien vive en Dublín, Irlanda, contó que encargó a su perra husky “Nova” en una perrera durante tres días, pues saldría de vacaciones, cuando regresó por su mascota se la entregaron envuelta como un paquete con cinta adhesiva.
La joven relató a través de Instagram que el pasado 27 de diciembre, llevó a “Nova” a una de las perreras de “P&E Boarding Kennels and Cattery” para que la cuidaran durante los tres días que saldría de vacaciones a Islandia.
On the 27th of December 2018 I brought my husky Nova to P&E boarding kennels to be boarded for 3 days while my family went to Iceland. Nova had an ongoing issue with Colitis and this was being managed with steroids for the last few months successfully, she had been checked by my vet prior to boarding and we had discussed taking her off the steroids as she was responding so well. I gave multiple written and verbal instructions on how the steroid was to be given separately to her food and that she needs to get this twice a day, P&E also advertise that they cater for medication and dogs that need extra care once they are informed in advance. On the 31st of December I went straight from the airport to P&E to collect Nova. I rang 4 times waiting outside to pick her up. Clive answered and told me to come around to the gate when I told him I was here for Nova. Once in, we were told Nova had died - they had found her that morning bloodied in her kennel. We where shocked and beyond devastated at this as we had left a healthy dog in 3 days earlier. I asked the kennels immediately if she had received her medication and I was told she had. They had crushed Nova into what I can only describe as a ball wrapped in a black bag, covered in masking tape. There was no care or empathy in the way she had been handled. It was utterly traumatic and heartbreaking to leave with her like that. We drove straight to the vet and she was horrified, and couldn’t believe there was a 25kg husky crammed in this ball. We confirmed via microchip that it was Nova and made the decision to send Nova for a postmortem in UCD due to the circumstances. I emailed and messaged P&E asking for more information on how she had seemed when she was with them etc. and I still have not received any kind of contact back. Nova was a once in a lifetime kind of dog for me and my family and has left a hole that will always be impossible to fill, she is loved and missed every single day and I hope writing this can stop a similar situation in the future. Clearly these kennels are not fit to provide the levels of care they advertise. #justicefornova
Agregó que dejó instrucciones por escrito, incluso acudió a hablar con el personal del lugar, para explicar el tratamiento que “Nova” llevaba debido a la colitis que sufría desde hace tiempo.
“Di múltiples instrucciones escritas y verbales sobre cómo se le debía administrar el esteroide por separado en su comida y que ella necesitaba tomarlo dos veces al día”, dijo en un mensaje en la red social.
El 31 de diciembre fue directamente del aeropuerto a la perrera para recoger a “Nova”; sin embargo, en el lugar le indicaron que habían encontrado esa mañana a la perra ensangrentada en su jaula.
“Nos quedamos impactados y más allá devastados por esto, ya que habíamos dejado a un perro sano en los tres días anteriores”, agregó.
Kirsten Kinch preguntó a las cuidadoras si “Nova” había recibido su medicamento como lo explicó anteriormente, a lo que respondieron que sí.
Luego, las encargadas de la perrera le entregaron a “Nova”.
“Habían aplastado a Nova en lo que puedo describir como una pelota, envuelta en una bolsa negra, cubierta con cinta adhesiva. No había cuidado ni empatía en la forma en la que fue tratada”, señaló la joven.
“Fue absolutamente traumático y desgarrador llegar con ella así”, añadió.
Kinch contó que la veterinaria tuvo la misma reacción. “No podía creer que un husky de 25 kilos estuviera abarrotado como una bola”, dijo.
Finalmente, la joven indicó que pidió información a la perrera sobre el estado de “Nova” durante su estancia en ese lugar, entre otros datos.
“Nova fue una especie de perro de mi vida para mí y mi familia y ha dejado un agujero que siempre será imposible de llenar. Es amada y extrañada cada día”, escribió.
Comentarios