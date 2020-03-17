FOTOS Así lucen las zonas más turísticas del mundo durante pandemia del coronavirus

México.- Desde el descubrimiento de los primeros casos del coronavirus COVID-19, cada día la situación se volvió más crítica. El brote del virus se dio en Wuhan, China pero en pocas semanas se esparció en el mundo dejando estragos en diferentes sectores, entre ellos el turístico.

Según el registro en tiempo real del Centro de Sistemas, Ciencias e Ingeniería de la Universidad Johns Hopkins (Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University), 155 países han registrado casos.

Ante la rápida propagación del virus y el alto número de personas contagiadas a nivel global, algunos países han cerrado sus fronteras y entrado en cuarentena, lo cual ha repercutido en el turismo. Ahora las zonas más turísticas en el mundo lucen desiertas, como pocas veces ha ocurrido en el pasado.

Italia, por ejemplo, uno de los países más turísticos es el tercero más afectado por la pandemia, y sus habitantes no dan crédito de que los “mares” de personas que diariamente paseaban por sus calles han desaparecido.

Pero no es el único caso, pues en China, Francia, España, Estados Unidos o Inglaterra las principales atracciones turísticas han cerrado.

Agencias de noticias e internautas han compartido sorprendentes imágenes de la falta de turismo, aquí te compartimos algunas de ellas.

Venecia, Italia

