Maquillajes glamorosos para la cena de Año Nuevo
Recibe el Año Nuevo luciendo de lo mejor
El último día del año es una fecha que nos invita a refleccionar, a convivir en familia y a querernos y amarnos como somos, cumplir nuestras metas y propósitos del siguiente año, y claro, en la cual tampoco puede faltar el glamour. La cena de Año Nuevo es uno de los grandes pretextos para lucir guapísima con tu beauty look en tendencia o tu mini vestido de terciopelo fielmente accesorizado con tu bolso fiestero, el ideal para tus salidas nocturnas con amigos.
Y si tú como nosotras ya has comenzado a pensar qué tipo de prendas portaras para recibir el inicio de una nueva década, así como qué tendencias de maquillaje lucirás, bueno, esta nota es para ti.
Nos dimos a la tarea de seleccionar seis beauty looks que además de hacerte lucir de lo más guapa, son algunas de las tendencias más fuertes para el invierno 2019, como lo son las sombras en color rosado, el delineado flotante y por supuesto, la obsesión por el glitter y la pedraria, gracias a la serie Euphoria.
Delineado flotante
Esta tendencia, si bien, ya cuenta con bastante tiempo dentro de las grandes favoritas dentro del delineado, es hasta ahora que surge con una furor impresionante que tiene a varias amantes del maquillaje bastante enamoradas.
#floatingcrease �� Стрелка над складкой века �� или «парящая стрелка». Один из самых знаковых приёмов в макияже глаз 60-х годов. Для более драматичного эффекта прорисовывали складку века не тенями, а лайнером ( сразу вспоминаем самую известную модель тех времён - Твигги⭐️. Эта интерпретациями ретро макияжа на сегодняшний день превратилась в модный тренд. Как вам? Хотите видео с этим макияжем?✨ . . MUA&Photo&Retouch: @olgabond.makeup Model: @vitten1
✖ Alerte tendance ✖ Avouez-le, chaque semaine vous doutez que nous ayons une nouvelle tendance à décrypter pour vous… Rassurez-vous, la beauté ne nous déçoit jamais ! Cette semaine on parle « floating crease ». Comment l’adopter ? En dessinant une ligne (à l’aide d’un fard à paupières ou d’un eyeliner, à vous de voir) dans le creux de votre paupière… C’est aussi simple que ça ! On trouve canon cette tendance inspirée de l'icône 60’s Twiggy Lawson, pas vous ? — #PopMyDay #Beauty #BeautyApp #FloatingCrease #BeautyTrend #NewTrend #Pinterest #Inspiration
Sé la estrella de la noche
Glitter, estampitas y mucho brillo son ideales si lo que deseas es salir de tu zona de confort y atreverte a llevar un beauty look de lo más millenial o muy a lo Danna Paola.
Fun shoot with beauty stickers for @teenvogue with gorgeous @macgoodenough Photography @claudioandtomas Hair @kyo_sud Styling @himichelleli Producer @pkv15 #makeupbyme @thewallgroup #glowyskin #makeupartists #beautymodel #makeupvideo #facepainter #rhinestonemakeup #beautygirl #perfectskin #stickers #curlyhair #beautyphotography
Model @millieroseloggie Make-up artist @vivis_makeup Photo by @hazel.hurley Retouch by @lydia.tzirkova @retouchingacademy . . . . . #beautyeditorial #beautyphotography #retouching #beautyretouching #beautyretouch #highendbeauty #photoshop #retouchingacademy #wacom #adobe #retouch #retoucher #postproduction #postprocessing #christmasiscoming #holidaymakeupinspo #glittermakeup #skinretouching #christmasmakeup
Delineado blanco
Perfecto para ojos pequeños, ya que el color blanco origina un efecto óptico que agranda los ojos.
Soon .. @kerenwolf 2020 ✨✨ Hair @guysamuel_official Model @liliya.krishtal for @elinor_shahar_pm With @ayeletr Makeup @ortalelimeleh1 Makeup a. @_almog_malka_ #jewelry #jewleryshoot #editorialmakeup #ortalelimeleh #ortalelimelehmakeup #glam #naturalbeauty #beauty #whiteeyeliner #bronzemakeup
Amor por el rosa
Ya lo llevaría Rihanna hace un par de meses, era solo cuestión de tiempo para que se convirtiera en otra gran tendencia de invierno.
Just uploaded this Fall LEWK on my channel�� Products: @kelleybakerbrows dark brown brow pencil @kyliecosmetics dark brown brow powder @plouise_makeup_academy eye base rumour 5 @colourpopcosmetics whatever palette @baddieblashes Baddie @doseofcolors concealer shade 22 @esteelauder double wear 5w1.5 @fentybeauty hydrating foundation 400 @colouredraine damage control blush/highlight @fentybeauty underdawg liquid lipstick @katvondbeauty bloodmilk lip liner
// December it’s Red ❤️✨ • Using dance with me retro matte liquind and reflects red glitter ✨• • • • • #redlips #glitter #eyes #eyeliner #brows #undiscovered_muas #maccosmetics #maccosmeticsitalia #redmakeup #makeup #makeupoftheday #macartistchallenge #macstarringyou #hudabeauty #beauty
Sin miedo al color
Contrastes marcados entre color de sombras y labios. Lo de hoy es jugar con las distintas ganas dentro de un mismo maquillaje.
Delineado como centro focal
Clásico, sencillo y siempre acertado, así es esta técnica de maquillaje. No hay ninguna mujer que se sienta más hermosa que aquella que luce un delineado de impacto en los ojos.
Darlings, party season is coming and for the ultimate MAKEUP INSPIRATION, I LOVE this ANGELIC, winged liner look created by my talented niece @sofiaschwarzkopftilbury!!! Sultry, seductive EYES TO HYPNOTISE to take you from DESK to DISCO!!! ����✨❤️ #GetTheLook: ��COMPLEXION�� Magic Cream Magic Eye Rescue Hollywood Flawless Filter shade 3 Light Wonder Foundation shade 4 Magic Away shade 3 Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder 1 ��EYES�� Brow Lift in Rita Legendary Brows in Super Model Instant Eye Palette in Starry Eyes to Hypnotise - Seduce Glow Look Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black Full Fat Lashes Mascara Individual Lashes ��LIPS�� K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Hepburn Honey and Penelope Pink Lip Cheat in Supersize Me - - #CharlotteTilbury #InstantEyePalette #Seduce #Eyeshadow #MakeupLook #PartyMakeup #Glamour #NudeLip #SmokeyEye #Eyeliner
Labios llamativos
Ya sea en tonos, nacarados, fucsias o violetas. Los labios se llevan protagonistas y llenos de color.
Honestly i can’t get over how good @patmcgrathreal Elson 2 lipstick is. It’s hands down the best red available. Period. Of course i also can’t live without @glossier clear gloss. There’s not many products that i can’t live without but these two are top five for me. Both pictured here on the lovely @onlyenly #redlips
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?