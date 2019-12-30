Maquillajes glamorosos para la cena de Año Nuevo

Vivir+

Recibe el Año Nuevo luciendo de lo mejor

Por: El Universal

El último día del año es una fecha que nos invita a refleccionar, a convivir en familia y a querernos y amarnos como somos, cumplir nuestras metas y propósitos del siguiente año, y claro, en la cual tampoco puede faltar el glamour. La cena de Año Nuevo es uno de los grandes pretextos para lucir guapísima con tu beauty look en tendencia o tu mini vestido de terciopelo fielmente accesorizado con tu bolso fiestero, el ideal para tus salidas nocturnas con amigos.

Y si tú como nosotras ya has comenzado a pensar qué tipo de prendas portaras para recibir el inicio de una nueva década, así como qué tendencias de maquillaje lucirás, bueno, esta nota es para ti.

Nos dimos a la tarea de seleccionar seis beauty looks que además de hacerte lucir de lo más guapa, son algunas de las tendencias más fuertes para el invierno 2019, como lo son las sombras en color rosado, el delineado flotante y por supuesto, la obsesión por el glitter y la pedraria, gracias a la serie Euphoria.

Delineado flotante

Esta tendencia, si bien, ya cuenta con bastante tiempo dentro de las grandes favoritas dentro del delineado, es hasta ahora que surge con una furor impresionante que tiene a varias amantes del maquillaje bastante enamoradas.

Sé la estrella de la noche

Glitter, estampitas y mucho brillo son ideales si lo que deseas es salir de tu zona de confort y atreverte a llevar un beauty look de lo más millenial o muy a lo Danna Paola.

Delineado blanco

Perfecto para ojos pequeños, ya que el color blanco origina un efecto óptico que agranda los ojos.

Amor por el rosa

Ya lo llevaría Rihanna hace un par de meses, era solo cuestión de tiempo para que se convirtiera en otra gran tendencia de invierno.

Sin miedo al color

Contrastes marcados entre color de sombras y labios. Lo de hoy es jugar con las distintas ganas dentro de un mismo maquillaje.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Delineado como centro focal

Clásico, sencillo y siempre acertado, así es esta técnica de maquillaje. No hay ninguna mujer que se sienta más hermosa que aquella que luce un delineado de impacto en los ojos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Labios llamativos

Ya sea en tonos, nacarados, fucsias o violetas. Los labios se llevan protagonistas y llenos de color.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

