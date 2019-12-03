Muere “Lil Bub”, la gata con enanismo famosa en Instagram
La pequeña gata de ocho años murió a causa de una infección en los huesos; fue diagnosticada con enanismo felino y no tenía dientes, lo que provocaba que le colgara la lengua.
Lil Bub, la gata que se hizo famosa en Instagram por sus pequeñas extremidades y por tener la lengua afuera siempre, murió a los ocho años por una infección en los huesos.
Según New York Post, su propietario Mike Bridavsky reportó la muerte de la gata en su cuenta de Instagram con una imagen en la que aparece cuando fue adoptada en 2011 y ocho años después.
“En la mañana del domingo 1 de diciembre perdimos de fuerza viviente más pura, amable y mágica de nuestro plante. Bub falleció mientras dormía”, indicó en la red social.
This is my first photo with BUB next our last photo together. On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.. I have always been fully transparent about BUB's health, and it was no secret that she was battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection. Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves. It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love, she brought my wife Stacy and I together, she's the reason we have our beautiful children Rosco and Lula, and she has been a constant source of warmth and love in our lives for the past 8 years. To say that our family is devastated would be an understatement. But most importantly, BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her sprit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams o
Bridavsky agregó que Lil Bub se encontraba luchando contra una infección de huesos agresiva.
El Post indicó que la gata nació en Bloomington, Indiana, y fue diagnosticado con enanismo felino, tampoco tenía dientes, lo que provocaba que le colgara la lengua. Ambas características lograron que la tierna gata se hiciera famosa por internet.
Mike Bridavsky enlistó las acciones a favor de los animales callejeros que Lil Bub llevó a cabo, por ejemplo iniciar el primer fondo nacional para mascotas con necesidades especiales, así como ser objeto de investigaciones genéticas y biológicas.
“Ayudó a recaudar más de 700 mil dólares para animales necesitados”, indicó en Instagram.
En la red social, donde tiene más de 2.3 millones de seguidores, se pueden imágenes de Lil Bub y sus propietarios, así como promocionando distintos productos de su tienda en línea.
Did you know that since we opened the BUB STORE (link in Bio) over 7 years ago, everything has been designed, manufactured, managed, packed, and shipped by me (BUB's dude) and BUB's friends? It's true - all apparel is handprinted by our old friend Jarod at @incaseofemergencypress who printed the very first BUB shirt ever, BUB's coffee is roasted by our very close friends at @hopscotchcoffee (one of their owners actually packed and shipped the very first BUB shirt ever!), everything is designed by our talented friends, and lovingly packed up and shipped right out of the back of my recording studio by buddies. BUB has always been all about supporting small businesses and giving back to the animal welfare community and has helped raise over $750,000 for homeless pets since 2011. That means that every purchase from the BUB STORE benefits animals in need and supports small businesses and people that truly care about BUB and animals in need. Everything in the BUB STORE is 25% off this weekend at the link in BUB's bio and ships with a free Christmas Card.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?