Mujer le presta el vientre a su propia hija para que pueda ser mamá
Una mujer de 51 años de edad dará a luz a su nieto pues se convirtió en madre sustituta gestacional.
Estados Unidos.- Una madre de 51 años le está dando el regalo de la vida a su hija una vez más, esta vez al llevar a su hijo como madre sustituta gestacional.
Según información del medio Today, Julie Loving tiene casi 9 meses de embarazo y está esperando al bebé que será entregado a su hija Breanna Lockwood.
Lockwood ha estado luchando por ser madre durante mucho tiempo, detalló que sufrió múltiples abortos espontáneos, finalmente, su médico le dijo que tal vez quisiera considerar la subrogación.
Seguí diciéndole que no y rechazandola con bastante frecuencia, solo porque no creía que fuera una posibilidad con la edad de mi madre, y mi madre en realidad era menopáusica", comentó Lockwood.
Después de varias pruebas, finalmente se descubrió que Loving era apta para ser una madre sustituta.
Es cierto, pensó que estaba loca… No estaba realmente nerviosa por eso. Estoy bastante sana, así que pensé que, al comenzar, estoy más sana que cuando tenía 20 años. Así que realmente no estaba preocupada por nada ", expresó Loving.
El bebé es genéticamente el nieto de Loving y genéticamente es el hijo de Lockwood y de su marido.
Lockwood ha estado usando Instagram para compartir su viaje a través de la infertilidad, y ahora la subrogación. Espera poder conectarse con otras mujeres que están pasando por lo mismo para hacerles saber que no están solas", expresó Loving.
They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, ...⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science...⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included...⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right...⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you...⠀ See you in November!
