Niño que defendió a su hermana de un perro, recibe cinturón del CMB
Hace algunos días, Bridger evitó que su hermana menor fuera atacada por un perro.
La figura de un hermano mayor suele implicar protección, y nadie la ha encarnado mejor que Bridger Walker, un niño de seis años con residencia en Wyoming, EEUU.
Hace algunos días, Bridger evitó que su hermana menor fuera atacada por un perro, acto que terminó con graves heridas en su propio cuerpo, pero con la pequeña a salvo.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
La historia, dada a conocer por su tía, Nicole Walker, se viralizó por la valentía del infante —reforzada con una fotografía que exhibe los puntos de sutura en su rostro— y llegó a oídos del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, que no tardó en reconocerlo.
El órgano presidido por Mauricio Sulaimán escribió: "Nos sentimos honrados de nombrar a Bridger Walker, de apenas seis años, Campeón Honorario del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, por sus valientes acciones que representan los mejores valores de la humanidad. Bridger, eres un héroe".
Hoy el pequeño Bridger recibió su cinturón que lo avala como campeón del CMB.
AND THE NEW WBC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, Bridger "The bravest man on Earth" Walker pic.twitter.com/cxQV5O3SNL
— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 21, 2020
Más sobre este tema
Recibe gratis por email las 8 noticias esenciales de AM, antes de las 8:00 a.m.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?