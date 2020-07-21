Niño que defendió a su hermana de un perro, recibe cinturón del CMB

La figura de un hermano mayor suele implicar protección, y nadie la ha encarnado mejor que Bridger Walker, un niño de seis años con residencia en Wyoming, EEUU.

Hace algunos días, Bridger evitó que su hermana menor fuera atacada por un perro, acto que terminó con graves heridas en su propio cuerpo, pero con la pequeña a salvo.

La historia, dada a conocer por su tía, Nicole Walker, se viralizó por la valentía del infante —reforzada con una fotografía que exhibe los puntos de sutura en su rostro— y llegó a oídos del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, que no tardó en reconocerlo.

El órgano presidido por Mauricio Sulaimán escribió: "Nos sentimos honrados de nombrar a Bridger Walker, de apenas seis años, Campeón Honorario del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo, por sus valientes acciones que representan los mejores valores de la humanidad. Bridger, eres un héroe".

Hoy el pequeño Bridger recibió su cinturón que lo avala como campeón del CMB.

AND THE NEW WBC CHAMPION OF THE WORLD, Bridger "The bravest man on Earth" Walker pic.twitter.com/cxQV5O3SNL

— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 21, 2020