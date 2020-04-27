VIDEO Delfines fluorescentes nadan en las playas y dan sorprendente espectáculo
El maravilloso espectáculo quedó grabado en video, pero lograr las imágenes no fue cosa fácil.
Estados Unidos.- Un internauta capturó en video el sorprendente momento en que un grupo de delfines fluorescentes paseó por la costa de California.
A través de su página de Instagram, el artista visual Patrick Coyne compartió el mágico momento en que los mamíferos nadaban bajo el agua con el efecto de bioluminiscencia, en las playas de Newport.
El usuario de redes comentó que la primera vez que vio un espectáculo similar fue en un documental en Netflix, por lo que nunca se imaginó que él mismo capturaría una imagen así.
No fue fácil
Anoche fue realmente una de las noches más mágicas de mi vida. La primera vez que vi esto filmado fue hace unos meses mientras veía un documental de Night on Earth en Netflix. En el momento en que vi ese video, se convirtió en un sueño mío capturar un día algo similar y eso es exactamente lo que hicimos”, compartió.
Este fue, con mucho, el video más desafiante que grabé por varias razones. Para empezar, la bioluminiscencia tiene puntos dulces donde se muestra y luego se desvanece, por lo que es imposible encontrarla en el agua. No solo eso, sino que encontrar cualquier tipo de animal en tono negro es tan ridículamente difícil. Las condiciones tienen que ser absolutamente perfectas para que aparezca la bioluminiscencia y para que un animal nade a través de ella para que podamos filmarla”.
Minutos más tarde, un par de delfines más los acompañaron y así sucedieron las increíbles imágenes que Patrick logró tomar.
Al ver lo inusual del video, el joven californiano compartirlo con sus seguidores de Instagram para que al igual que él, se maravillaran con la naturaleza.
