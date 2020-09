VIDEO. "Regresa a África", grita mujer racista a corredora y le arroja una botella

��WANTED for ASSAULT: Know her? On 8/17/20 at 12:00 PM, on the corner of 53 Pl and Broadway in Queens, the suspect threw a glass bottle at the 37-year-old female victim, then used a racial slur. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/Nv85cTvkwJ