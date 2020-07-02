Video. Mexicano es víctima de racismo en California; lo llaman ‘criminal’

Michael Barajas, un mexicoamericano que vive en San Francisco, California, fue víctima de racismo cuando un hombre blanco intentó impedir que entrara al edificio donde vive, llamado SOMA Residences.

El hispano, graduado de UC-Berkeley y trabajador en una compañía farmacéutica, vivió un momento tenso cuando una pareja en una camioneta blanca tipo SUV bloqueó la entrada y comenzó a atacarlo diciendo que “no dejarían entrar a un criminal en el complejo”.

“Hoy una pareja blanca proveniente de Florida no me dejó entrar a mi edificio y me dijo que no dejaría entrar a un criminal en su complejo, ya que necesitaba protegerlo. Pensaron que estaba tratando de entrar en el garaje para robarles a ellos y otros autos”.

La pareja no creyó que Barajas viviera ahí. Él mostró sus llaves y el control remoto del garaje, pero le gritaron que se fuera. La pareja blanca llamó a la policía.

Uno de los vecinos del edificio salió a fumar e intervino cuando se dio cuenta del altercado.

“Mi vecino, que también es blanco, se sintió mal porque no iba a tolerar el racismo e intentó que se movieran. El hombre en el asiento del pasajero salió y lo golpeó, y amenazó con dispararnos si no nos íbamos. Finalmente llegó la seguridad y el hombre aún insistió en que me fuera”, relata Michael Barajas.

La novia del atacante intentó pagarle a Barajas para que no reportara a su pareja a la policía, pero el mexicoamericano presentó una queja.

“Esto NO está bien y demuestra que el racismo está bien y vivo en San Francisco”, escribió. En entrevista con KNTV agregó: “Dado el clima político actual, y ciertamente soy mexicoamericano, esa retórica de que somos criminales, simplemente me golpeó fuerte, y me golpeó cerca de casa”.

Después de que el video se viralizara en redes sociales, el hombre blanco fue identificado como William Beasley, quien trabajó en Apex Systems.

La compañía no mencionó a Beasly, pero a través de su cuenta de Twitter informó que despedieron a uno de sus empleados por comportamientos racistas y violentos.