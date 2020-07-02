Video. Mexicano es víctima de racismo en California; lo llaman ‘criminal’
Michael Barajas, un mexicoamericano que vive en San Francisco, fue víctima de racismo en el edificio donde reside
Michael Barajas, un mexicoamericano que vive en San Francisco, California, fue víctima de racismo cuando un hombre blanco intentó impedir que entrara al edificio donde vive, llamado SOMA Residences.
El hispano, graduado de UC-Berkeley y trabajador en una compañía farmacéutica, vivió un momento tenso cuando una pareja en una camioneta blanca tipo SUV bloqueó la entrada y comenzó a atacarlo diciendo que “no dejarían entrar a un criminal en el complejo”.
“Hoy una pareja blanca proveniente de Florida no me dejó entrar a mi edificio y me dijo que no dejaría entrar a un criminal en su complejo, ya que necesitaba protegerlo. Pensaron que estaba tratando de entrar en el garaje para robarles a ellos y otros autos”.
La pareja no creyó que Barajas viviera ahí. Él mostró sus llaves y el control remoto del garaje, pero le gritaron que se fuera. La pareja blanca llamó a la policía.
Uno de los vecinos del edificio salió a fumar e intervino cuando se dio cuenta del altercado.
“Mi vecino, que también es blanco, se sintió mal porque no iba a tolerar el racismo e intentó que se movieran. El hombre en el asiento del pasajero salió y lo golpeó, y amenazó con dispararnos si no nos íbamos. Finalmente llegó la seguridad y el hombre aún insistió en que me fuera”, relata Michael Barajas.
PLEASE HELP ID HIM. TRIGGER WARNING: On the topic of #racism in San Francisco. Excuse my language in the video, I was a bit shaken up and my Chicano from Compton came out! Today I was not let into my complex by a white couple from Florida that said they would not let a criminal into their complex as they needed to protect it. They thought I was trying to tailgate them to break in and rob them/other cars in the garage. They were driving in full speed, stopped poked their head out and saw a brown boy in a hat and put their car on break. . . They called me a criminal, told me if I TRULY lived there then I should be ok going around and trying again after they went inside. I showed them my keys and garage remote and they still insisted I leave. My neighbor was out smoking and tried to intervene. As soon as they threatened to call the cops, I started recording. This video is four minutes long and I dealt with this for 4 minutes prior to this. . . My neighbor, who’s also white felt bad because he was not going to tolerate racism, and tried to get them to move. The man in the passenger seat came out and beat him, and threatened to shoot us if we didn’t leave. Security eventually arrived and the man still insisted I leave. The girlfriend tried to pay us to not call the cops and not press battery charges. Police arrived and I have filed a report along with my neighbor. I had to move parking spots as he threatened to shoot us both. This is NOT ok and this goes to show you that racism is well and alive in SF. The gf claimed that “we don’t see color”. ������ *Apparently his name is William and she’s Ellie
La novia del atacante intentó pagarle a Barajas para que no reportara a su pareja a la policía, pero el mexicoamericano presentó una queja.
“Esto NO está bien y demuestra que el racismo está bien y vivo en San Francisco”, escribió. En entrevista con KNTV agregó: “Dado el clima político actual, y ciertamente soy mexicoamericano, esa retórica de que somos criminales, simplemente me golpeó fuerte, y me golpeó cerca de casa”.
Después de que el video se viralizara en redes sociales, el hombre blanco fue identificado como William Beasley, quien trabajó en Apex Systems.
La compañía no mencionó a Beasly, pero a través de su cuenta de Twitter informó que despedieron a uno de sus empleados por comportamientos racistas y violentos.
Más sobre este tema
Recibe gratis por email las 8 noticias esenciales de AM, antes de las 8:00 a.m.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?