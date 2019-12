Video. Policía da brutal golpiza a niño de 11 años en EU

LET BE CLEAR.



This officer MUST be fired by the end of the day TODAY.

He should then be ARRESTED immediately for felony assault of a child.



This child is 11 years old.

Vance County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina

Email: cbrame@vancecounty.org

Call: (252) 738-2200 @shaunking pic.twitter.com/Y9ENAJY9hL