Calentamiento global está dejando sin hielo a Alaska

Past 102 years, the earliest the ice on the Tanana River at Nenana has gone out is Apr 20th. With temps forecast 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the next week, it's certain a new record will be set. 6pm AKDT view of the tripod courtesy Nenana Ice Classic. #akwx @Climatologist49 pic.twitter.com/cJHG5kCb9k