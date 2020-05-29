Noticias

Derek Chauvin, policía relacionado con muerte de George Floyd, es arrestado

El policía que sometió con su rodilla al ciudadano George Floyd fue arrestado.

Derek Chauvin, es el policía relacionado con el asesinato de George Floyd.

Tras el asesinato del ciudadano, habitantes de Minneapolis salieron a las calles y se manifestaron. Foto: AP.(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP)

Durante tres días, se registraron violentas protestas para pedir justicia ante el caso de George Floyd. Foto: AP.(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved, AP)

Ciudadanos de Minneapolis demostraron su inconformidad. Foto: AP.(Star Tribune, Star Tribune)

Los manifestantes en Minneapolis, Minessota, quemaron tiendas, la estación de Policía y la casa del agente. Foto: AP.(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP)

El video de la muerte del afroamericano se hizo viral en redes sociales. Foto: AP.(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved., AP)

Minneapolis, Estados Unidos.- Derek Chauvin, el policía que sometió con su rodilla en el cuello al ciudadano afroamericano George Floyd fue arrestado.

De acuerdo con AP, este viernes el comisionado de Seguridad Pública John Harrington informó que investigadores estatales arrestaron al agente Derek Chauvin.

Hace unos días se volvió viral en redes sociales el video de la detención de Floyd, quien falleció en el incidente.

En las imágenes se puede ver al ciudadano tirado en el piso boca abajo mientras era sometido por el policía, quien tenía su rodilla en el cuello de George.

 

En el video, George suplicó que lo dejara, pues no podía respirar y que lo estaba matando. Poco después, el incidente, Floyd murió.

Esto, derivó en protestas en las calles. Cientos de manifestantes de incendiaron tiendas comerciales, la estación de policía y la casa del agente responsable. 

Además, en redes sociales, artistas y usuarios de redes sociales de todo el mundo clamaron justicia por el caso usando los hashtags #BlackLivesMatters y #JusticeForGeorgeFoyd.

Detienen a policía

Tras tres días de las violentas protestas, se informó sobre el arresto del agente Derek Chauvin.

 

El pasado lunes, el ciudadano afroamericano de 46 años fue detenido al intentar pagar con un billete falso de $20 dólares; sin embargo, Chauvin lo terminó sometiendo hasta dejarlo inconsciente.

