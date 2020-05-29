Derek Chauvin, policía relacionado con muerte de George Floyd, es arrestado

A Minneapolis police station was overrun and set ablaze by protesters Thursday night as destructive demonstrations raged in the city and spread across the country overnight Friday after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody. He died after pleading, “I can’t breathe,” while a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck. The death set off days of continuing protests and scattered looting of stores in the city, as demonstrators denounced another in a long line of fatal encounters between African-Americans and law enforcement officers. President Trump, who previously called the video of Floyd’s death “shocking,” later called the protesters “thugs” on Twitter and said that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” prompting the social media network to attach a warning to the tweet, saying that it violated the company’s rules about “glorifying violence.” Protests over Floyd's death spread across other cities around the country — including Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, Memphis, Columbus and New York. Tap the link in our bio for the latest on this developing story. Photos by John Minchillo/Associated Press, David Joles/Star Tribune, via Associated Press, @carlosabarria/Reuters and @julythephotoguy/Associated Press.

Una publicación compartida por The New York Times (@nytimes) el 29 de May de 2020 a las 6:13 PDT