Derek Chauvin, policía relacionado con muerte de George Floyd, es arrestado
El policía que sometió con su rodilla al ciudadano George Floyd fue arrestado.
Minneapolis, Estados Unidos.- Derek Chauvin, el policía que sometió con su rodilla en el cuello al ciudadano afroamericano George Floyd fue arrestado.
A Minneapolis police station was overrun and set ablaze by protesters Thursday night as destructive demonstrations raged in the city and spread across the country overnight Friday after the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in police custody. He died after pleading, “I can’t breathe,” while a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck. The death set off days of continuing protests and scattered looting of stores in the city, as demonstrators denounced another in a long line of fatal encounters between African-Americans and law enforcement officers. President Trump, who previously called the video of Floyd’s death “shocking,” later called the protesters “thugs” on Twitter and said that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” prompting the social media network to attach a warning to the tweet, saying that it violated the company’s rules about “glorifying violence.” Protests over Floyd's death spread across other cities around the country — including Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Phoenix, Memphis, Columbus and New York. Tap the link in our bio for the latest on this developing story. Photos by John Minchillo/Associated Press, David Joles/Star Tribune, via Associated Press, @carlosabarria/Reuters and @julythephotoguy/Associated Press.
De acuerdo con AP, este viernes el comisionado de Seguridad Pública John Harrington informó que investigadores estatales arrestaron al agente Derek Chauvin.
Hace unos días se volvió viral en redes sociales el video de la detención de Floyd, quien falleció en el incidente.
#BlackLivesMatter:— ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) May 28, 2020
Por quienes reclaman por el asesinato de George Floyd luego de ser detenido por la Policía en Minneapolispic.twitter.com/1E6hA9wNJo
En las imágenes se puede ver al ciudadano tirado en el piso boca abajo mientras era sometido por el policía, quien tenía su rodilla en el cuello de George.
En el video, George suplicó que lo dejara, pues no podía respirar y que lo estaba matando. Poco después, el incidente, Floyd murió.
Esto, derivó en protestas en las calles. Cientos de manifestantes de incendiaron tiendas comerciales, la estación de policía y la casa del agente responsable.
The entrance of the 3rd Precinct police station in Minneapolis was set ablaze on May 28 as violent demonstrations continue for a third night in the wake of George Floyd's death. A white police officer was caught on a bystander's video on Monday while pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd, a black man, who later died at a hospital. Read the latest at the link in bio. Photograph by @carlosabarria—@reuters
Además, en redes sociales, artistas y usuarios de redes sociales de todo el mundo clamaron justicia por el caso usando los hashtags #BlackLivesMatters y #JusticeForGeorgeFoyd.
Detienen a policía
Tras tres días de las violentas protestas, se informó sobre el arresto del agente Derek Chauvin.
El pasado lunes, el ciudadano afroamericano de 46 años fue detenido al intentar pagar con un billete falso de $20 dólares; sin embargo, Chauvin lo terminó sometiendo hasta dejarlo inconsciente.
