El antes y el después del incendio en la Catedral de Notre Dame
Las llamas ha consumo al menos dos terceras partes de una de las obras arquitectónicas góticas más importantes del mundo. Así lucía el templo antes del incendio.
Francia.- Un catastrófico incendio ha consumo al menos dos terceras partes de una de las obras arquitectónicas góticas más importantes del mundo, la Catedral de Notre Dame, en París.
El inmueble fue construido entre los siglos XII y XIII y fue recinto para la coronación de Enrique VI Napoleón Bonaparte y por decenas de años, millones de turistas de todo el mundo acudían a visitarlo.
Pero, ¿qué era lo que atraía tanto a los visitantes?. Enseguida una muestra de la belleza de uno de los símbolos más importantes para la capital francesa.
Antes
Absolutely devastated by today's fire at the iconic Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Our hearts are with the people of France – we mourn this loss with you and wish you strength as you begin to rebuild. ���� If you're looking for information about the fire, we'll be updating our story at the link in bio. #tlpicks couresy of @izkiz
Antes
2 weeks ago I was standing in front of this 856 year old, beautiful piece of ART! Today, I could not believe my eyes. The terrible sight of this iconic historic building, burning to the ground. I feel so blessed to have been able to see and touch this piece of history while it was still standing in its original, hand-built form #notredame #neverforgotten
Antes
Antes
Six years ago this week I had the privilege of visiting #Paris for a week. My first stop was #NotreDame. I went back later in the week to climb the towers. I felt such peace and awe during that visit. My heart is broken as I look at the pictures of today’s horrific fire. I’m grateful I had the opportunity to experience such a hallowed and gorgeous #cathedral.
Después
