El antes y el después del incendio en la Catedral de Notre Dame

Las llamas ha consumo al menos dos terceras partes de una de las obras arquitectónicas góticas más importantes del mundo. Así lucía el templo antes del incendio.

Antes de ser consumida por el fuego, así lucía la Catedral de Notre Dame.

Francia.- Un catastrófico incendio ha consumo al menos dos terceras partes de una de las obras arquitectónicas góticas más importantes del mundo, la Catedral de Notre Dame, en París.

 

El inmueble fue construido entre los siglos XII y XIII y fue recinto para la coronación de Enrique VI Napoleón Bonaparte  y por decenas de años, millones de turistas de todo el mundo acudían a visitarlo.

Pero, ¿qué era lo que atraía tanto a los visitantes?.  Enseguida una muestra de la belleza de uno de los símbolos más importantes para la capital francesa.

Antes

Después
 
La facha del recinto se vio opacado por una columna de humo. Foto: AP.

Antes 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Una publicación compartida por alvaro san_torres (@santorres_1963) el

Después
La aguja terminó por caerse debido a los daños causados por las llamas.
Antes
Después

Antes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Heartbroken. So loved.

Una publicación compartida por Madeleine Kay (@madskay.jpeg) el

Después

Después 

Gran parte de la Catedral quedó consumida.
