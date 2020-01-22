Noticias

Reportan tiroteo en Seattle; hay varios heridos

Autoridades señalan que buscan al sospechoso de haber perpetrado un tiroteo que dejó varias personas heridas. 

Por: Redacción

Reportan tiroteo en el centro de Seattle. Foto: Especial

Estados Unidos.- Un tiroteo con múltiples víctimas se reportó en la ciudad de Seattle.

Las autoridades indicaron que el ataque ocurrió cerca de la calle 4 y Pine. 

Múltiples víctimas. El sospechoso ha escapado y la policía está buscándolo", indicó la policía local.

El canal local de la ABC WJLA indicó que la policía informó que había al menos una persona muerta y cinco personas heridas. 

