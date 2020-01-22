Reportan tiroteo en Seattle; hay varios heridos
Autoridades señalan que buscan al sospechoso de haber perpetrado un tiroteo que dejó varias personas heridas.
Estados Unidos.- Un tiroteo con múltiples víctimas se reportó en la ciudad de Seattle.
Las autoridades indicaron que el ataque ocurrió cerca de la calle 4 y Pine.
Múltiples víctimas. El sospechoso ha escapado y la policía está buscándolo", indicó la policía local.
El canal local de la ABC WJLA indicó que la policía informó que había al menos una persona muerta y cinco personas heridas.
#BREAKING: MAN HUNT - Police are looking for two suspects who are wanted for shooting 7 people, including a child in #Seattle, WA. Description on suspects will be provided when released by Police.— Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) January 23, 2020
Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020
Shit. There was a super bad shooting in downtown Seattle and there were multiple victims. All traffic is completely halted downtown. Be safe, everyone in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/CTYSWu1wG8— Bebo (@BoldBebo) January 23, 2020
