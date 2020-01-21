Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Las Vegas
Las autoridades reportan dos personas lesionadas.
Las Vegas.- Un tiroteo en el centro comercial Fashion Show habría dejado dos personas lesionadas.
El departamento de Policía Metropolitano indicó que los sospechosos huyeron.
Policías ya se encuentran en el área investigando lo que ocurrió.
Según Fox26News, el incidente se habría originado por una pelea entre jóvenes.
FASHION SHOW MALL, LAS VEGAS:— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2020
- At Least 2 People Shot
- Cops Creating Perimeter
- Gunman at Large
- Massive Police Response
MORE >> https://t.co/bD9bai2lr1 pic.twitter.com/WGh03tz3jP
The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 22, 2020
AHORA: Varias ambulancias desplegadas en un Mall de Las Vegas, Nevadas. Se habría producido una balacera que dejo varios heridos. pic.twitter.com/6Pqw7oiHem— Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) January 22, 2020
