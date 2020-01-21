Noticias

Reportan tiroteo en centro comercial de Las Vegas

Las autoridades reportan dos personas lesionadas.
 

Por: Redacción

Reportan un tiroteo en el centro comercial Fashion Show. Foto: Tomada de captura de video

Las Vegas.- Un tiroteo en el centro comercial Fashion Show habría dejado dos personas lesionadas.

El departamento de Policía Metropolitano indicó que los sospechosos huyeron.

Policías ya se encuentran en el área investigando lo que ocurrió.

Según Fox26News, el incidente se habría originado por una pelea entre jóvenes. 

