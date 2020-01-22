Tiroteo en Seattle deja un muerto y seis heridos
Autoridades señalan que buscan al sospechoso de haber perpetrado un tiroteo que dejó varias personas heridas.
Estados Unidos.- Un tiroteo en el centro de la ciudad de Seattle dejó un saldo de un muerto y seis heridos.
Las autoridades indicaron que el ataque ocurrió cerca de la calle 4 y Pine.
Suscríbete a nuestro canal de YouTube y ayúdanos a llegar a los 100 mil
Múltiples víctimas. El sospechoso ha escapado y la policía está buscándolo", indicó la policía local.
Posteriormente confirmó el saldo del tiroteo y dio a conocer el número (206) 233-5000 para reportar informes sobre el suceso y dar con el responsable.
Detectives are investigating after six people were wounded by gunfire, one fatally, at 3rd and Pine. The suspect(s) fled the scene. If you have information about this incident, please call our tip line at (206) 233-5000— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020
#BREAKING: MAN HUNT - Police are looking for two suspects who are wanted for shooting 7 people, including a child in #Seattle, WA. Description on suspects will be provided when released by Police.— Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) January 23, 2020
pic.twitter.com/kFsFTkHpS7
Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come.— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020
Shit. There was a super bad shooting in downtown Seattle and there were multiple victims. All traffic is completely halted downtown. Be safe, everyone in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/CTYSWu1wG8— Bebo (@BoldBebo) January 23, 2020
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?