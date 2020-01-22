Noticias

Tiroteo en Seattle deja un muerto y seis heridos

Autoridades señalan que buscan al sospechoso de haber perpetrado un tiroteo que dejó varias personas heridas. 

Por: Redacción

Reportan tiroteo en el centro de Seattle. Foto: Especial

Estados Unidos.- Un tiroteo en el centro de la ciudad de Seattle dejó un saldo de un muerto y seis heridos. 

Las autoridades indicaron que el ataque ocurrió cerca de la calle 4 y Pine. 

Múltiples víctimas. El sospechoso ha escapado y la policía está buscándolo", indicó la policía local.

Posteriormente confirmó el saldo del tiroteo y dio a conocer el número (206) 233-5000 para reportar informes sobre el suceso y dar con el responsable. 

