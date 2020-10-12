Universitaria amamanta a su bebé en clase virtual y maestro se lo prohíbe
Este caso ha impactado a las redes sociales, en donde Marcella Mares contó la discriminación que sufrió
California.- Marcella Mares es alumna de la Universidad de la ciudad de Fresno, en Estados Unidos, quien recientemente compartió en su perfil de Instagram la discriminación que sufrió por parte de su profesor de la universidad por "ser una alumna con hijos".
A través de un correo electrónico, el profesor envió las nuevas medidas de conducta, en la que deberían mantener micrófonos y cámaras encendidas durante la clase.
Debido a esto, Marcella envió una respuesta en la que dio a conocer que cuando debiera amamantar a su hijo tendría que apagar tanto la cámara como el micrófono.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
Su profesor le contestó que no amamantara a su bebé durante la clase. "Simplemente hazlo después".
Tan sólo media hora después de enviar este correo, la clase inició. El profesor empezó exponiendo la situación de Marcella, diciendo que "había recibido un mensaje extraño por parte de una estudiante en la que necesitaba hacer cosas inapropiadas durante el tiempo de la clase".
Agregó ante todos los alumnos que debían de tener prioridades y poner esas distracciones de lado o ser creativos para poder atender a sus hijos y poner atención a la clase.
Ante la situación, la alumna decidió hablar con directivos de la institución sobre lo que estaba ocurriendo, y en consecuencia el maestro terminó accediendo a que pudiera amamantar a su bebé durante la clase.
El profesor se comunicó con ella a través de otro correo electrónico en donde expuso que: "Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase".
En su post denunciando la situación, la estudiante agrega: "Las madres que amamantan y las madres en general que intentan mantener el balance entre la escuela, trabajo e hijos deben de ser admiradas, no humilladas. Yo amo a mi bebé y siempre me interesaré por su salud más que por cualquier otra cosa o persona".
GOM
