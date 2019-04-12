Noticias

VIDEO Hombre en silla de ruedas se prende fuego frente a la Casa Blanca

El hombre fue arrestado por los policías que cuidan la Casa Blanca y llevado a un hospital.
 

Avatar del

Por: Redacción

Se informó que el hombre prendió fuego a su chaqueta.

Se informó que el hombre prendió fuego a su chaqueta.

Washington.- Un hombre en silla de ruedas eléctrica se prendió fuego frente a la Casa Blanca y fue llevado a un hospital.

Según AP, el incidente ocurrió a las 3:15 de la tarde. 

Los policías se movilizaron rápidamente y extinguieron las llamas, le dieron primeros auxilios y confirmaron que sus heridas no eran graves.

El presidente Donald Trump estaba en la Casa Blanca cuando ocurrió el incidente.

En esta nota:
Más sobre este tema

Comentarios