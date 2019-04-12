VIDEO Hombre en silla de ruedas se prende fuego frente a la Casa Blanca
El hombre fue arrestado por los policías que cuidan la Casa Blanca y llevado a un hospital.
Washington.- Un hombre en silla de ruedas eléctrica se prendió fuego frente a la Casa Blanca y fue llevado a un hospital.
Según AP, el incidente ocurrió a las 3:15 de la tarde.
Los policías se movilizaron rápidamente y extinguieron las llamas, le dieron primeros auxilios y confirmaron que sus heridas no eran graves.
El presidente Donald Trump estaba en la Casa Blanca cuando ocurrió el incidente.
Report: Man Lights himself on fire in front of the White House ...— Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) 12 de abril de 2019
That’ll show Trump .... pic.twitter.com/MqsnX7pOfb
#WhiteHouse North Lawn cleared after wheel-chaired man sets himself on fire near #PennsylvaniaAvenue @Telemundo51 pic.twitter.com/lkWvn6yqkI— JRodriguez (@JRodzMIA) 12 de abril de 2019
UPDATE: The male subject has been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 12 de abril de 2019
UPDATE: A male subject operating an electronic wheelchair-type scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Ave. outside the North Fence Line. Uniformed Division Officers immediately responded, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 12 de abril de 2019
