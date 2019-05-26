¡Alerta, así es un boleto original y falso de la final León vs Tigres!
No te dejes engañar, usuarios de redes reportan que circulan boletos falsos para la final de León vs Tigres.
LEÓN.- ¡Ojo! No te dejes estafar en la final de León vs Tigres. Así son los boletos originales y también los falsos.
Aunque en una simple imagen podría ser difícil detectar otros elementos, te mostramos la diferencia encontrada en estos ejemplos de boletos falsos.
BOLETO FALSO EN SUPUESTA VENTA DE SÚPERBOLETOS
BOLETO ORIGINAL EN PUNTO DE VENTA DE SÚPERBOLETOS
BOLETO FALSO EN TAQUILLAS DEL ESTADIO
BOLETO ORIGINAL EN TAQUILLAS DEL ESTADIO
