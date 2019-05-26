Superdeportivo

¡Alerta, así es un boleto original y falso de la final León vs Tigres!

No te dejes engañar, usuarios de redes reportan que circulan boletos falsos para la final de León vs Tigres. 
 

Por: Redacción

LEÓN.- ¡Ojo! No te dejes estafar en la final de León vs Tigres. Así son los boletos originales y también los falsos.

Aunque en una simple imagen podría ser difícil detectar otros elementos, te mostramos la diferencia encontrada en estos ejemplos de boletos falsos.

BOLETO FALSO EN SUPUESTA VENTA DE SÚPERBOLETOS

La diferencia con el original, es que este boleto falso le falta el "patín" en la letra "G". La tipografía de la fecha "Domingo 25 mayo 2019", es diferente al original. Foto: Especial


BOLETO ORIGINAL EN PUNTO DE VENTA DE SÚPERBOLETOS

Este un boleto original adquirido por el sistema de Súperboletos. Foto: am


BOLETO FALSO EN TAQUILLAS DEL ESTADIO

El boleto falso muestra una tipografía muy distinta en la frase "#SerFieraEsUnOrgullo". También en donde dice "Liga BBVA Bancomer MX", además de la numeralia. Foto: Especial


BOLETO ORIGINAL EN TAQUILLAS DEL ESTADIO

Así es un boleto original de la final León vs Tigres adquirido en taquilla. Foto: Especial
