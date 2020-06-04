‘Me rompe corazón el dolor que causé’; se disculpa Brees, quien criticó a quienes se hincan en himno
Drew Brees, quien aseguró que los jugadores que se hincan durante el Himno Nacional ofenden a la Bandera, aceptó que fue insensible y tuvo poca empatía, por lo que se disculpó.
Nueva Orleans, Louisiana.- Drew Brees, quarterback de Santos de Nueva Orleans, quien señaló que los jugadores que se hincan durante el Himno Nacional, ofenden a la bandera de Estados Unidos, ofreció disculpas por sus comentarios y aseguró que le rompe el corazón el dolor que causó.
Brees se disculpó con sus amigos, compañero, Nueva Orleans, la comunidad afroamericana, NFL y con las personas que se sintieron heridas por sus comentarios.
Hablando con algunas personas, me rompe el corazón saber el dolor que causé. En un intento de hablar sobre respeto, unidad y solidaridad centrados en la bandera y el Himno Nacional, hice comentarios insensibles y completamente me desvié de los problemas que enfrentamos ahora como una nación. No tuve compasión o empatía”, escribió.
Brees aceptó que sus palabras dividieron e hirieron, convirtiéndolo, de alguna manera en un enemigo, pero señaló que no es así y también compartió una reflexión.
El quarterback de Santos señaló que está con la comunidad afroamericana que pelea contra el injusto sistema racial y la brutalidad policiaca que han sufrido, por lo que apoya la creación de una Policía que realmente haga una diferencia. También, condena los años de opresión que sufrieron y que, existe aún.
Reconozco que, nosotros como estadounidenses, incluyéndome, no hemos hecho suficiente para pelear por esa equidad o realmente entender los problemas y situaciones de la comunidad afroamericana”, escribió.
Brees detalló que puede ser parte de la solución y puede ser un líder en el movimiento, aceptando que nunca sabrá lo que es ser un hombre afroamericano o criar niños de la comunidad, pero resaltó que trabajará cada día para “estar en sus zapatos” y pelear por lo correcto.
Siempre he sido un aliado, nunca un enemigo. Me enferma saber la manera en que mis comentarios fueron percibidos ayer, y tomo total responsabilidad. Reconozco que debería hablar menos y escuchar más y cuando la comunidad afroamericana habla sobre su dolor, necesitamos escuchar. Por ello, lo siento mucho y pido su perdón”, finalizó.
Este miércoles, siendo entrevistado por Yahoo!, Drew Brees manifestó estar en desacuerdo con las personas que se arrodillan durante el Himno Nacional, ya que, señaló, es una ofensa para la bandera de Estados Unidos.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
