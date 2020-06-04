‘Me rompe corazón el dolor que causé’; se disculpa Brees, quien criticó a quienes se hincan en himno

Nueva Orleans, Louisiana.- Drew Brees, quarterback de Santos de Nueva Orleans, quien señaló que los jugadores que se hincan durante el Himno Nacional, ofenden a la bandera de Estados Unidos, ofreció disculpas por sus comentarios y aseguró que le rompe el corazón el dolor que causó.

Brees se disculpó con sus amigos, compañero, Nueva Orleans, la comunidad afroamericana, NFL y con las personas que se sintieron heridas por sus comentarios.

Hablando con algunas personas, me rompe el corazón saber el dolor que causé. En un intento de hablar sobre respeto, unidad y solidaridad centrados en la bandera y el Himno Nacional, hice comentarios insensibles y completamente me desvié de los problemas que enfrentamos ahora como una nación. No tuve compasión o empatía”, escribió.