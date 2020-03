Mientras FIFA recuerda error de ‘Chicharito’, excompañero lamenta su salida de Sevilla

#FridayFails - #WorldCup moments ❌ @ch14_ hadn’t scored for Mexico since June 2013 and the start of ������ #Brazil2014 didn’t get much better for him, missing this golden chance against Cameroon. �� “This year has been very complicated and difficult. Players need trust and I have been very lacking on it.“ ✅ But the penalty-box poacher turned things around, scoring against Croatia to see El Tri advance to the Round of 16 and now ������ he’s their all-time leading scorer! �� ❗️ What is your most memorable miss by a striker?

