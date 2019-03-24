'Realmente los extrañaré', se retira Rob Gronkowski de Patriots
Con un mensaje hacia aficionados y jugadores de Patriots, Rob Gronkowski anunció su retiro de las canchas.
Nueva Inglaterra, Estados Unidos.- Rob Gronkowski, ganador de tres Super Bowl con Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra, anunció su retiro de las canchas, a los 29 años.
Mediante un mensaje en sus redes sociales, el jugador que se desempeñó como ala con Patriotas, aseguró que toma “la decisión más grande de su vida”, hasta el momento.
Me retiraré del futbol americano. Estoy agradecido por la oportunidad que Robert Kraft y el entrenador Belichick me dieron en 2010. Mis experiencias en los últimos nueve años han sido grandiosas, tanto dentro, como fuera del campo”, escribió.
Gronkowski agradeció también a la afición de Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra, así como a la organización por la oportunidad que le dieron y con las cuales, señaló, ha aprendido.
“Gracias a todos por aceptarme como soy y la dedicación que he puesto en mi trabajo por ser el mejor jugador que podría ser, pero ahora es tiempo de seguir, seguir con una gran sonrisa”, escribió, destacando que Patriotas siempre será parte de su vida.
'Los extrañaré, compañeros'
En su mensaje, Rob Gronkowski dedicó unas palabras hacia sus compañeros, señalando que fue un honor haber jugado con ellos y haber podido ayudar a construir el éxito.
A mis antiguos y actuales compañeros, gracias por hacer especial cada equipo en el que estuve, realmente los extrañaré”, escribió.
Gronkowski finalizó su mensaje, celebrando por el viaje que ha hecho, por los recuerdos que se han formado y especialmente, por lo que viene.
Gronkowski fue campeón de tres Super Bowl, en las ediciones 49 (2015), 51 (2017) y 53 (2019) con Patriots.
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
