¡Uno más! Ciro Immobile marca, supera a Lewandowski y está cerca de ganar Bota de Oro

���� 36 - Gonzalo Higuain

���� 35 - Gunnar Nordahl

��35 - Immobile



���� Ciro Immobile is the 3rd player, & first Italian, to score at least 35 goals in a @SerieA_EN season



�� There's one more match for Lazio - will he break the record? pic.twitter.com/37zCyXv7Yn