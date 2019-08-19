¡Volverá a boxear! Tras video, McGregor es retado y acepta pelea
Tras video, donde se ve golpeando a hombre de tercera edad, retan a McGregor a pelear en box y el irlandés acepta.
Dublin, Irlanda.- En los pasados días se reveló el video, en el que se ve que Conor McGregor golpeó a un hombre de la tercera edad por no aceptar su whisky, por lo que el boxeador Luke Keeler lo retó a pelear en box y el irlandés aceptó.
En su cuenta de Twitter, Luke Keeler señaló que es triste ver cómo McGregor ha caído tan bajo y contó que hace algunos años, hizo lo mismo a uno de sus amigos, pero McGregor sigue caminando, actuando como si fuera un gangster.
Estaría feliz de ponerlo en su lugar, si tiene los suficientes pantalones para volver al ring”, escribió Keeler el pasado 15 de agosto.
Sad to see @TheNotoriousMMA stoop so low, did the same to a friend of mine couple of years ago and still walking around acting the gangster, I’d be happy to put him in his place if he had the balls to step in a ring again ?? https://t.co/SSnAoQmr4K— Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) August 15, 2019
Tres días después, Keeler señaló que McGregor ha aceptado la pelea, después de haberse enfrentado con él, verbalmente, por teléfono.
Será la forma más rápida para él de obtener el respeto de la gente de Irlanda, pero el respeto y la clase es algo que no tiene y algo que el dinero no compra”, finalizó.
He has agreed to fight after a shouting match on phone but doubtful he will. It would be quickest way for him to get Irish people’s respect back but respect and class is something he has none of and something money can’t buy ������ https://t.co/HPyM10Sqhw— Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) August 18, 2019
La primera y última pelea de box que ha tenido Conor McGregor fue en 2017 cuando perdió por knock-out técnico ante Floyd Mayweather.
Por su parte, Keeler tiene un historial, de acuerdo con BoxRec, de 17 victorias, 5 por knock-out, dos derrotas y un empate. Su última pelea fue el pasado 3 de agosto ante Luis Arias, que ganó. En marzo de este año, Keeler ganó el título medio europeo de la Organización Mundial de Boxeo.
