90 y tantos años después... ¿cómo se ve la 'bebé' Gerber?

La icónica figura de comida para bebé cumplió 93 años.
 

En Instagram, la compañía felicitó a la original bebé Gerber. Foto: Especial

Estados Unidos.- La bebé Gerber cumplió años y no pocos. Ya tiene 93 años.

A través de Instagram, la compañía la felicitó por cumplir 93 años el miércoles.

Ann Turner se convirtió en la imagen del producto para bebés cuando en 1928 ganó un concurso de pinturas. La artista Dorothy Hope Smith la inmortalizó en un boceto, que resultó ganador y el rostro angelical se convertió en un ícono de esa marca.

