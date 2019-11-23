90 y tantos años después... ¿cómo se ve la 'bebé' Gerber?
La icónica figura de comida para bebé cumplió 93 años.
Estados Unidos.- La bebé Gerber cumplió años y no pocos. Ya tiene 93 años.
A través de Instagram, la compañía la felicitó por cumplir 93 años el miércoles.
Ann Turner se convirtió en la imagen del producto para bebés cuando en 1928 ganó un concurso de pinturas. La artista Dorothy Hope Smith la inmortalizó en un boceto, que resultó ganador y el rostro angelical se convertió en un ícono de esa marca.
Happy birthday to the OG—that’s Original Gerber—baby, Ann Turner Cook! �� For over 90 years, it’s been our pleasure to welcome countless babies to our ever-growing Gerber family. Our dedication to each and every generation of little ones has long been part of our heritage, and we’ll always take time to celebrate a true classic! ��❤️�� #AnythingForBaby #HappyBirthday #Original #GerberBaby
Our original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, welcomes Lucas to the family! “Let me offer my warmest congratulations to Lucas, our newest Gerber spokesbaby, and to his parents. I know you will take great pride in representing Gerber this year, as I have for the past 90 years. There is no greater privilege than to be a universal symbol for babies all over the world. I am delighted to take part in this celebration. Lucas is precious and I look forward to watching him grow this year!” – Ann Turner Cook #AnythingForBaby
