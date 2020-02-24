Abuelita supera enfermedades al volverse 'fit'
Joan MacDonalds, de 73 años, se está convirtiendo en una inspiración para internautas en todo el mundo con sus entrenamientos y cambio de vida que la salvó de varias enfermedades.
Canadá.- No son pocas las modelos fitness que muestran sus rutinas en Instagram, pero Joan MacDonald, de 73 años, sin duda alguna se está robando todas las miradas por su fortaleza para superar la adversidad.
Here is a video of my story, for those of you new to me, and wanting to know how I got started. ���� You can watch the whole video on YouTube, as I’ll link it in my bio up above, or you can watch it here on igtv. I hope my story helps every single one of you keep the flame alive that there is always hope, that you can make a big change and that the love we have for each other can really make a difference in someone else’s life. My daughter tried for many many years to be a positive influence on my health, but it took me a while to get to a point where I decided to jump on board and start trying. So if you have a loved one that you are trying to help get healthy, don’t give up. Sometimes these things just take time. Be kind. Be firm. Be patient. Remember, you can’t make a flower grow faster by pulling on it. �� With love on this Valentine’s Day, Joan ����
A pesar de su edad, Joan, de Canadá, decidió dar un cambio a su vida cuando le diagnosticaron depresión clínica.
Suscríbete a nuestro canal de YouTube y conoce lo mejor de las noticias en video
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Joan compartió que hace 3 años comenzó con este cambio en su vida, pues la depresión no sólo le había afectado emocionalmente, si no también físicamente, haciendo que sufriera de hipertensión y artritis, entre otros padecimientos.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.���� At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.���� . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
"Si tuviera un sólo deseo a mi edad, sería que mi viaje inspire y lleve esperanza a aquellos que van comenzando o piensan empezar", es el mensaje de esta abuelita fisicoculturista para todos aquellos que necesitan motivación para ejercitarse.
La inspiran su madre y su hija
Joan ha compartido que uno de sus momentos decisivos fue cuando visitó a su madre en un asilo de ancianos, siendo testigo de su delicado estado de salud.
Me rompía el corazón y me frustraba ver que simplemente había aceptado su destino y no luchaba por estar mejor", compartió en Instagram.
Mencionó que cuando su hija la hizo darse cuenta que estaba tomando la misma actitud que su madre, fue cuando decidió hacer algo para romper el ciclo.
Fue así que tomó la decisión de comenzar a entrenar y aunque admite que no ha sido un viaje sencillo.
I’m looking for a great yoga class in the Cobourg area. Can anytime recommend one to me? . What is your favorite kind of yoga? How often do you practice? I would like to do it 1 x week ideally. Of course I know more often would be better but right now my schedule is jam packed ���� I do have a little mini series that I do everyday however. Would this also be an interesting YouTube video for you? @fresafuerte is going to be joining my retreat in Tulum November 1st and she is the one responsible for putting together my YouTube videos. ���� This is all very new to me so I will do my best to make videos that are helpful because lord knows we all need some help and I certainly I had a lot of help along the way. ���� Paying it forward ���� . Photo: @alvaromlfoto @nesttulum . . . . . . #yoga #oldermodel #silverhair #fitover70 #fitspo #inspo #grandma #flexibility
"Muchas veces he llegado al punto de las lágrimas y me frustó de no aprender lo suficientemente rápido. Pero no me rindo", contó.
Queridos lectores, nuestro trabajo empieza y termina con ustedes. En AM empezamos el año con una misión y visión renovadas y te invitamos a conocerlas en este breve video. Mil gracias por tu apoyo. ¡Dinos que te parece en los comentarios!
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?