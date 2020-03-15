Viral

FOTOS Un perro y una lechuza se convirtieron en amigos inseparables

Desde el nacimiento de Poldi, Ingo se ha vuelto su mejor amigo. 

Por: Redacción

Ambos animales se han vuelto inseparables. (Foto: Instagram).

Estados Unidos.- La amistad de una lechuza y un perro se volvió viral en redes sociales, esto debido a que el can cuida del búho e interactúan muy bien hasta para las fotos.

 
Poldi, una lechuza, la cual nació dos días después que todos sus hermanos, sabía que estaba más débil que el resto, así que necesitaba más cuidados, el que tomó la batuta de su cuidado fue Ingo, un perro Belga que desde un inicio se encariñó con él. 

Ingo, se ha vuelto el amigo incondicional de Poldi y se han vuelto parte de la familia de la fotógrafa Tanja Brandt, su cuidadora, la cual captura sus aventuras y las comparte vía redes sociales.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ingo and Poldi ❤️ A picture that I like so much - it was the beginning of their friendship�� . At the moment I'm working on the new book and I take as many pictures as I can with my leg. We have a lot of projects in our head�� After yesterday, I lay down again today. But now I try to catch up on work. . I am not in nature with the animals much, because they are not the same since New Year's fireworks�� Rüdi doesn't come out of his hiding place and doesn't eat much - just like Milla�� The others are still upset. Hilde and Horst, the two pensioners, have been hit the hardest. Horst is slowly getting his second eye open again, he has a serious concussion. Hilde injured herself on the wing. They're so afraid of the rockets......�� . On Thursday we will spend the night in the forest and I am very curious what to expect haha - I will report�� I am sooo feary in the dark hahaha ���� . But now I have to work �� . . ------------------- Werbung/Advertisement da Nennung #animal #animals #animalphotograpy #tier #tiere #nature #dog #dogs #doglovers #tierfotografie #owl #followme #bird #birds #ourplanetdaily #owls #owlsofinsta #dogsofinsta #friends #cutecouple #master_shots #big_shotz #love #friendship #bestbirdshots #eizo #sirui #nikon #nikonphotography #nikondeutschland

Una publicación compartida de Tanja Brandt-Tierfotografie (@tanja_brandt) el

Así mismo, Tanja informó mediante una publicación de Instagram, que estará trabajando en un libro con ilustraciones, se espera que se tengan fotos de esta increíble amistad. 

Checa algunas de las fotos que demuestran la maravillosa amistad de estos dos animales: 

