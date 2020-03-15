FOTOS Un perro y una lechuza se convirtieron en amigos inseparables
Desde el nacimiento de Poldi, Ingo se ha vuelto su mejor amigo.
Estados Unidos.- La amistad de una lechuza y un perro se volvió viral en redes sociales, esto debido a que el can cuida del búho e interactúan muy bien hasta para las fotos.Poldi, una lechuza, la cual nació dos días después que todos sus hermanos, sabía que estaba más débil que el resto, así que necesitaba más cuidados, el que tomó la batuta de su cuidado fue Ingo, un perro Belga que desde un inicio se encariñó con él.
Ingo, se ha vuelto el amigo incondicional de Poldi y se han vuelto parte de la familia de la fotógrafa Tanja Brandt, su cuidadora, la cual captura sus aventuras y las comparte vía redes sociales.
Ingo and Poldi ❤️ A picture that I like so much - it was the beginning of their friendship. At the moment I'm working on the new book and I take as many pictures as I can with my leg. We have a lot of projects in our head. After yesterday, I lay down again today. But now I try to catch up on work. I am not in nature with the animals much, because they are not the same since New Year's fireworks. Rüdi doesn't come out of his hiding place and doesn't eat much - just like Milla. The others are still upset. Hilde and Horst, the two pensioners, have been hit the hardest. Horst is slowly getting his second eye open again, he has a serious concussion. Hilde injured herself on the wing. They're so afraid of the rockets...... On Thursday we will spend the night in the forest and I am very curious what to expect haha - I will report. I am sooo feary in the dark hahaha.
Así mismo, Tanja informó mediante una publicación de Instagram, que estará trabajando en un libro con ilustraciones, se espera que se tengan fotos de esta increíble amistad.
Checa algunas de las fotos que demuestran la maravillosa amistad de estos dos animales:
We really have snow today ❄️. And I am ill. I am sitting here with Ingo, a big cup of tea and post some older snow-pics. Till weekend I must be fit, because we planned some funny mud-shootings.
Snapshot - like the very first moment, Ingo and Poldi met each other. Found it on my phone - we have a small rest now here in Belarus. Then we start walking in this beautiful landscape here. I so love it and there's also owls here.
Sir Gandalf and Ingo - they Are Good friends, but only, if Sir Gandalf is in the mood. In our garden, we have this big magnolia but Gandalf so hates magnolias. But at this time there were so many things, he hated more, that he prefers Ingo and the magnolia ... We started our trip to Russia at 5 o clock in the morning - now it's 21.00 and we have two hours left, to arrive at our lodge ... I will sleep like dead this night.
