Ingeniero usa tacones y falda para romper estereotipos
Un hombre y padre de familia llamado Mark Bryan se volvió viral después de que fuera captado usando faldas, vestidos y tacones con el fin de demostrar que las prendas no deberían de tener género.
-
Hombre usa vestidos, faldas y tacones.
-
La idea surgió hace aproximadamente 4 años.
-
El hombre se volvió viral en redes sociales.
Alemania.- Un hombre llamado Mark Bryan de 61 años de edad, se volvió viral en redes sociales después de que compartiera fotos usando vestidos, faldas y tacones.
Según una entrevista para The Sun, el hombre comentó que su idea surgió hace aproximadamente cuatro años y que desde entonces acude a su trabajo usando esta ropa.
Lo hago porque me siento bien con eso. La ropa no tiene género… Fue maravilloso. La falda y los tacones se sentían tan bien. Muy natural. Debería haberlo hecho mucho antes", expresó Mark.
Working late and had dinner with a customer after our meeting. Missed my train so another 45 minutes till the next one. Been a while since I’ve taken pictures so decided now was as good as ever. Got cold! I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
Durante sus años en la universidad, el padre de familia ya tenía una fascinación por la ropa de mujer.
Ahora uso ropa de mujer todos los días, en la calle y también para trabajar. Las faldas de tubo son mis favoritas. Prefiero combinar ropa de hombre y de mujer. Por encima de algo masculino, debajo de algo femenino", comentó
While out running errands after work I stopped at an old train depot to take a few pictures. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
Mark Byran expresó que es de origen estadounidense y vive en Alemania, así mismo, detalló que trabaja como ingeniero.
Durante años usé trajes grises y marrones para la oficina. Es terriblemente aburrido. Me encantan los colores y los tacones altos. Creo que es fantástico combinarlos. La ropa de mujer puede ser mejor y me siento mucho más cómoda. Estoy felizmente casado y heterosexual. ¿Por qué no podría usar una falda si me siento cómodo con ella? Se puede", finalizó.
Yesterday, after I got home, I quickly took off stockings, changed skirts, shirt, and picked a comfortable sandal to go out to dinner with my wife. Restaurant is an old converted train depot. Great steaks! Even though we had reservations we still had about a 20 minute wait so I went outside to take a few pictures. It seems I am spending to much time at train stations �� I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
FRG
Recibe gratis por email las 8 noticias esenciales de AM, antes de las 8:00 a.m.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?