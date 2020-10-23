Ingeniero usa tacones y falda para romper estereotipos

Alemania.- Un hombre llamado Mark Bryan de 61 años de edad, se volvió viral en redes sociales después de que compartiera fotos usando vestidos, faldas y tacones.

Según una entrevista para The Sun, el hombre comentó que su idea surgió hace aproximadamente cuatro años y que desde entonces acude a su trabajo usando esta ropa.

Lo hago porque me siento bien con eso. La ropa no tiene género… Fue maravilloso. La falda y los tacones se sentían tan bien. Muy natural. Debería haberlo hecho mucho antes", expresó Mark.

Durante sus años en la universidad, el padre de familia ya tenía una fascinación por la ropa de mujer.

Mark Byran expresó que es de origen estadounidense y vive en Alemania, así mismo, detalló que trabaja como ingeniero.

Durante años usé trajes grises y marrones para la oficina. Es terriblemente aburrido. Me encantan los colores y los tacones altos. Creo que es fantástico combinarlos. La ropa de mujer puede ser mejor y me siento mucho más cómoda. Estoy felizmente casado y heterosexual. ¿Por qué no podría usar una falda si me siento cómodo con ella? Se puede", finalizó.