Investigan a entrenadora de delfines por este video

El video resultó ser polémico para muchos en las redes sociales y en el se puede ver a la entrenadora con un delfín.

La entrenadora montando y sujetando al delfín antes de caer al agua,

Emiratos Árabes Unidos.- Una entrenadora de delfines se encuentra siendo investigada por las autoridades de Dubai luego de que en redes se viralizara un video en el que se observa a la mujer maltratar a un delfín. 

Los hechos ocurrieron en el delfinario Creek de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, en donde se puede ver a la mujer montada en el lomo de un delfín que salió a una superficie plana mientras se sujeta fuertemente a la aleta del mamífero antes de que este se sumerja al agua.

El video fue grabado y publicado por otra de las entrenadoras, mientras que el veterinario Elsayed Ahmad Mohammad, director regional del Fondo Internacional para el Bienestar Animal, expresó su preocupación sobre el acto a un medio local.

“Es bien sabido que el cuerpo de los delfines es muy sensible. Su cuerpo siempre está nadando libremente en el agua y no es adaptable a ninguna presión fuera del agua. Presionar el abdomen del delfín contra el piso puede dañar fácilmente sus órganos internos. Si golpeas el abdomen de una persona, puedes imaginar lo doloroso que es”.

  EMIRATOS ÁRABES
