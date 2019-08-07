Investigan a entrenadora de delfines por este video
El video resultó ser polémico para muchos en las redes sociales y en el se puede ver a la entrenadora con un delfín.
Emiratos Árabes Unidos.- Una entrenadora de delfines se encuentra siendo investigada por las autoridades de Dubai luego de que en redes se viralizara un video en el que se observa a la mujer maltratar a un delfín.
Los hechos ocurrieron en el delfinario Creek de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos, en donde se puede ver a la mujer montada en el lomo de un delfín que salió a una superficie plana mientras se sujeta fuertemente a la aleta del mamífero antes de que este se sumerja al agua.
El video fue grabado y publicado por otra de las entrenadoras, mientras que el veterinario Elsayed Ahmad Mohammad, director regional del Fondo Internacional para el Bienestar Animal, expresó su preocupación sobre el acto a un medio local.
“Es bien sabido que el cuerpo de los delfines es muy sensible. Su cuerpo siempre está nadando libremente en el agua y no es adaptable a ninguna presión fuera del agua. Presionar el abdomen del delfín contra el piso puede dañar fácilmente sus órganos internos. Si golpeas el abdomen de una persona, puedes imaginar lo doloroso que es”.
Worrying and rather disturbing footage has emerged from Dubai Dolphinarium (@dolphinariumdubai), an aquarium located in the United Arab Emirates. The video, filmed and uploaded to Instagram by one of the facility’s very own trainers (@aurelia_1534), shows another trainer (@jennyzanina) sitting on top of a beached dolphin. This disgusting behavior is not only dangerous for both the dolphin and the trainer, but it could cause severe harm. Bottlenose dolphins, who can weigh an upward of 630lbs, are not designed to be on land, as their bodies cannot support their own weight. After only a few minutes, their weight begins to crush their internal organs and muscles. Now add the weight of an adult women on top of that - this dolphin is literally being crushed. Of Dubai Dolphinarium’s six dolphins, four are wild-caught - three of them being acquired from the infamous Taiji dolphin drives. These dolphins have been completely stripped of their freedom, now finding themselves being exploited and abused solely for the purpose of entertainment and profit. Dubai Dolphinarium and it’s trainers’ willingness to support such cruelty and violence says a lot about them and their attitude towards animals. This is not love, this is exploitation and abuse. - Caption: @cetacean.inspiration
