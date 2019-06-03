Le cortan la cola a tiburón y con burlas lo arrojan al mar
Dos hombres sacaron a un tiburón del agua, le cortaron la cola y lo devolvieron al mar al grito de 'suerte al intentar nadar'.
Groenlandia.- Las costas de Groenlandia fueron testigos de un acto de crueldad pocas veces visto. Dos hombres sacaron a un tiburón del agua, le cortaron la cola y lo devolvieron al mar al grito de "suerte al intentar nadar".
Los protagonistas del hecho grabaron todo con un celular y lo publicaron en las redes sociales. En el video se escucha a los hombres burlarse: "Buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo".
Mientras tanto, el tiburón se aleja lentamente de la embarcación, donde ambos continúan riendo, de acuerdo a TN.com.ar.
El material fue rápidamente difundido por la organización Save The Reef, destinada a la preservación de los océanos y la vida marítima, que lo compartió en su cuenta de Instagram.
⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ Please share this video far and wide and tag people who need to see it so EVERYONE can see what true ignorance looks like as these idiots are destroying our marine life ecosystem. Sadly, it’s this kind of senseless killing that will be the end of our marine life, environment and eventually our own species too unless we change RIGHT AWAY! It’s absolutely disgusting that 2 fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling “Good luck trying to swim, you bastard” while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. Greenland sharks are the longest living vertebrates on Earth, living between 300-500 years and are believed to have unique genes that could hold the secret to long life for us humans too. Unfortunately, they don’t reach breeding age until 150 years so their population is very low even without humans condemning them to death by cutting off their fins like you see in this video. It’s also speculated that their population is low because this shark species is fished for its liver oil in the Scandinavian region. Thankfully, these men were promptly fired from their jobs on board and it also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $8,000) in fines on animal cruelty charges…but hardly enough for this horrific act that shows what we are doing to sharks all over the world which must be stopped through all of us spreading awareness that we won’t tolerate this kind of behavior anymore!Thanks for the video @oceanskeepers we must work together to help these poor creatures before it’s too late! #savethesharks #saveourseas #endanimalcruelty #savethereef
Por favor, hagan circular este video, así todos pueden ser testigos de cómo se ve la verdadera ignorancia. Estos idiotas están destruyendo nuestro ecosistema marino. Debemos cambiar ya mismo", escribieron.
Según la organización, los tiburones de Groenlandia son los vertebrados que más tiempo viven en el planeta -entre 300 y 500 años- y se cree que tienen genes únicos que podrían guardar el secreto para alargar también la vida de los humanos.
La publicación y el pedido de Save The Reef a la sociedad para luchar contra de la crueldad animal se hizo viral en pocas horas y generó la indignación de miles de internautas.
Uno de ellos fue el actor Jason Momoa, que casualmente interpretó a Aquaman, el superhéroe de los océanos.
And there you are......it sucks to see that you are probably good men friends providers fathers but you fucking did this. Your life will forever change I have never in my life seen something so cruel. Your laugh makes me furious never have I wanted to hurt a human as much as I did when I heard your laugh and what u said. This will change you and hopefully you will save and protect I pray you find redemption. we all make mistakes but what u did was evil PURE EVIL. You will get what that shark got. FUCK YOU j
Duele ver que hayan hecho esto. Nunca en mi vida vi algo tan cruel. Su risa me enfurece. Nunca tuve tantas ganas de lastimar a otro ser humano hasta que los escuché reír. Esto va a cambiarlos para siempre.
Ruego porque encuentren su redención. Todos cometemos errores, pero lo que ustedes hicieron fue pura maldad. Van a recibir lo mismo que ese tiburón", escribió.
Según informó Save The Reef, los hombres fueron despedidos de su trabajo a bordo de la embarcación y enfrentarán cargos por maltrato animal y crueldad, que implican multas cercanas a los 8 mil dólares.
