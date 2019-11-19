Le pide matrimonio haciendo surf y se cae anillo al mar
Chris Garth decidió pedirle matrimonio a su novia Laure Oiye en la playa donde la pareja de surfistas se conoció; las olas les jugaron una mala pasada y el anillo terminó bajo el agua.
Estados Unidos.- Un surfista decidió hacerle "la gran pregunta" a su novia en el lugar más especial para ellos: en medio del mar; sin embargo, esta propuesta de matrimonio tuvo un final inesperado cuando el anillo de compromiso terminó bajo el agua.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la surfista Lauren Oiye compartió esta curiosa historia ocurrida en las aguas de Queen's Beach, en Honolulu, Hawái.
Da clic en la estrella seguir y te mantendremos informado de todos tus temas preferidos
Mi mejor amigo Chris Garth y yo salimos a surfear. ¡No me imaginaba que me pediría que fuera su compañera de por vida!", inicia su relato.
Lauren contó que estaban en la zona donde se conocieron y donde tuvieron muchas de sus primeras citas. De pronto, tras remontar una ola, volteó a buscarlo para asegurarse que estuviera tras ella.
• •• Like everything with us... there is always a good story to accompany. • •• This morning my best friend @this_garth and I went out for a surf. Little did I know he would be asking me to be his partner for life! • •• Story time: we caught a wave together at the surf break we met at and had many of our first dates. I turn back to make sure he was on the wave with me and he was on one knee with a ring box and screamed out “Lauren, I love you! Will you marry me?!” At first I thought it was a joke and then realized it clearly wasn’t. And of course I am beside myself that I get to spend the rest of my life with this man that I LOVE from the depths of my entire being, is a bigger feminist than I am, and makes me laugh everyday and reminds me how simple and beautiful life is. • •• Christopher Garth, I love you and am so grateful the stars aligned and our ancestors that came before us so beautifully orchestrated this for us! Here’s to a lifetime of laughter and keeping things simple and authentic! • •• I said YES �� • •• Thank you @tommypierucki @aaronmizu @lisaunderwater @chrisberinger for documenting this incredible event! ❤️����❤️
Fue entonces cuando lo vio de rodillas en su propia tabla y con una caja con un anillo de compromiso.
Me grita: 'Lauren, ¡te amo! ¿Te casarías conmigo?'. Al principio pensé que era una broma y luego me di cuenta claramente que no lo era", contó Lauren.
Final inesperado
En las fotografías de la peculiar propuesta se puede ver a Lauren emocionada mientras da el sí.
Sin embargo, una ola hizo de las suyas y el anillo terminó bajo el mar, de la misma forma que Lauren.
✨ ✨✨ @chrisberinger, this video is everything! Brilliant and beautiful! • •• Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts and the depths of the ocean floor for recreating this morning and these moments for us! These are memories and stories we will be able to pass down onto our future generations! �������� • •• ❤️ @this_garth & @laurenoiye
Afortunadamente, Garth tenía un anillo de reserva en la orilla y la pareja pronto unirá sus vidas para siempre.
Y tú, ¿qué opinas?