Viral

Le pide matrimonio haciendo surf y se cae anillo al mar

Chris Garth decidió pedirle matrimonio a su novia Laure Oiye en la playa donde la pareja de surfistas se conoció; las olas les jugaron una mala pasada y el anillo terminó bajo el agua.

Avatar del

Por: Redacción

Pareja de surfistas se comprometió entre las olas. Foto: Instagram

Pareja de surfistas se comprometió entre las olas. Foto: Instagram

Estados Unidos.- Un surfista decidió hacerle "la gran pregunta" a su novia en el lugar más especial para ellos: en medio del mar; sin embargo, esta propuesta de matrimonio tuvo un final inesperado cuando el anillo de compromiso terminó bajo el agua.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la surfista Lauren Oiye compartió esta curiosa historia ocurrida en las aguas de Queen's Beach, en HonoluluHawái.

Da clic en la estrella seguir y te mantendremos informado de todos tus temas preferidos

Mi mejor amigo Chris Garth y yo salimos a surfear. ¡No me imaginaba que me pediría que fuera su compañera de por vida!", inicia su relato.

Lauren contó que estaban en la zona donde se conocieron y donde tuvieron muchas de sus primeras citas. De pronto, tras remontar una ola, volteó a buscarlo para asegurarse que estuviera tras ella.

Fue entonces cuando lo vio de rodillas en su propia tabla y con una caja con un anillo de compromiso.

Me grita: 'Lauren, ¡te amo! ¿Te casarías conmigo?'. Al principio pensé que era una broma y luego me di cuenta claramente que no lo era", contó Lauren.

Final inesperado

En las fotografías de la peculiar propuesta se puede ver a Lauren emocionada mientras da el sí.

Sin embargo, una ola hizo de las suyas y el anillo terminó bajo el mar, de la misma forma que Lauren.

Afortunadamente, Garth tenía un anillo de reserva en la orilla y la pareja pronto unirá sus vidas para siempre.

En esta nota:
Más sobre este tema

Y tú, ¿qué opinas?