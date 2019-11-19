Le pide matrimonio haciendo surf y se cae anillo al mar

Estados Unidos.- Un surfista decidió hacerle "la gran pregunta" a su novia en el lugar más especial para ellos: en medio del mar; sin embargo, esta propuesta de matrimonio tuvo un final inesperado cuando el anillo de compromiso terminó bajo el agua.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la surfista Lauren Oiye compartió esta curiosa historia ocurrida en las aguas de Queen's Beach, en Honolulu, Hawái.

Mi mejor amigo Chris Garth y yo salimos a surfear. ¡No me imaginaba que me pediría que fuera su compañera de por vida!", inicia su relato.

Lauren contó que estaban en la zona donde se conocieron y donde tuvieron muchas de sus primeras citas. De pronto, tras remontar una ola, volteó a buscarlo para asegurarse que estuviera tras ella.

Fue entonces cuando lo vio de rodillas en su propia tabla y con una caja con un anillo de compromiso.

Me grita: 'Lauren, ¡te amo! ¿Te casarías conmigo?'. Al principio pensé que era una broma y luego me di cuenta claramente que no lo era", contó Lauren.