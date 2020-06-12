Viral

Mujer que tuvo las uñas más largas del mundo reveló cómo las perdió

Lee Redmond, la mujer que tuvo las uñas más largas del mundo reveló cómo las perdió. 

Por: Redacción

La mujer perdió sus uñas. (Foto: Instagram).

Estados Unidos.- La mujer que tuvo las uñas más largas del mundo reveló cómo las perdió en un terrible accidente.

Se trata de Lee Redmond que no se ha cortado las uñas desde 1979, quien desde un reto personal, saltó a la fama al cumplir un récord mundial Guinness por las uñas más largas en las manos, esto con la cifra de 8,65 metros en total.

Fue solo un desafío para mí ver cuán lejos llegarían antes de que comenzaran a deformarse. Seguía fijando fechas y fechas en que iba a cortarlas y simplemente no podía hacerlo", aseguró para Mirror. 

Sin embargo, su récord se vio truncado cuando estuvo involucrada en un aterrador accidente automovilístico, el cual le arrancó las uñas.

Redmond contó que estaba sentada en el asiento del pasajero cuando el auto en el que estaba chocó contra otros tres vehículos, provocando que el auto saliera de la carretera.

Lo primero que vi fue una uña y empecé a llorar", mencionó. 

Después del accidente, la mujer regresó y recogió todas las piezas de uñas; ahora las guarda en una bolsa de plástico para recordarle su tiempo en el libro de la fama Guinness.

Era algo que tenía que aceptar porque no podía cambiar nada. Lo que me molestó fue que se convirtió en tu identidad. Sentí que había perdido parte de eso", comentó.

Así le quedaron las uñas luego del accidente. (Foto: Guinness World Records).

Con información de Mirror.

FRG

