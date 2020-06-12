Mujer que tuvo las uñas más largas del mundo reveló cómo las perdió
Estados Unidos.- La mujer que tuvo las uñas más largas del mundo reveló cómo las perdió en un terrible accidente.
Se trata de Lee Redmond que no se ha cortado las uñas desde 1979, quien desde un reto personal, saltó a la fama al cumplir un récord mundial Guinness por las uñas más largas en las manos, esto con la cifra de 8,65 metros en total.
Fue solo un desafío para mí ver cuán lejos llegarían antes de que comenzaran a deformarse. Seguía fijando fechas y fechas en que iba a cortarlas y simplemente no podía hacerlo", aseguró para Mirror.
The longest fingernails ever on a pair of hands belonged to Lee Redmond (USA), who started to grow them in 1979 and carefully manicured them to reach a total length of 8.65 m (28 ft 4.5 in) as measured on this day in 2008. Sadly, Lee lost her nails in an automobile accident in 2009. "Losing my fingernails has been the most dramatic thing that's happened in my life," said Lee at the time. ''The thing that bothered me with losing the fingernails was that it becomes your identity and I felt like I'd lost part of that, yet I would always say when people would make comments about my fingernails, you know there's more to me than my fingernails.'' ''I always did everything with them, but now it's so much easier to do things. The weight is so different. In fact my hands seem to fly with the weight gone.'' “At their peak length, the fingernails of Lee Redmond of Salt Lake City, Utah, reached a total of 28 ft 4 in – as long as a school bus!” - Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief, Guinness World Records. ______________________________________________________ #fingernails #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #nailsofinstagram #nails #nails2inspire #onthisday
Sin embargo, su récord se vio truncado cuando estuvo involucrada en un aterrador accidente automovilístico, el cual le arrancó las uñas.
Redmond contó que estaba sentada en el asiento del pasajero cuando el auto en el que estaba chocó contra otros tres vehículos, provocando que el auto saliera de la carretera.
Lo primero que vi fue una uña y empecé a llorar", mencionó.
Después del accidente, la mujer regresó y recogió todas las piezas de uñas; ahora las guarda en una bolsa de plástico para recordarle su tiempo en el libro de la fama Guinness.
Era algo que tenía que aceptar porque no podía cambiar nada. Lo que me molestó fue que se convirtió en tu identidad. Sentí que había perdido parte de eso", comentó.
Con información de Mirror.
FRG
