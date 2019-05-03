Nueva tendencia: Mujeres se maquillan antes del parto
Una nueva moda viene surgiendo en las futuras mamás.
El impacto que ha tenido en los últimos años la red social de Instagram está dando de que hablar. Y es que una nueva moda viene surgiendo en las futuras mamás.
Según el sitio Mirror, las mujeres están sucumbiendo ante la pesión de estar "listas para la cámara"; incluso antes, durante y después del parto.
IMAGEN PERFECTA
Aunque parezca una broma, las nuevas madres de familia ven un potencial negocio de las fotos de sus bebés recién nacidos, y para ello, llevan las cosas a tal grado que se maquillan y posan para las fotos antes del trabajo de parto.
Las estadísticas hablan por sí mismas. El 68 por ciento de las mujeres británicas sienten la necesidad de maquillarse el día en que dan a luz", se lee en Mirror.
Pero la preparación para lucir bellas el día del parto inicia meses antes, ya que las mujeres de entre 18 y 31 años se somenten a tratamiento de belleza antes de la fecha de nacmiento de su bebé.
Esta tendencia surge a raíz de aquellas personalidades en redes sociales que publican fotografías de los tratamientos de belleza que se hacen poco tiempo antes de su parto, posiblemente para atraer la atención de las marcas.
CASOS ANTERIORES
En 2016, la maquilladora estadounidense Alaha Karimi dio la vuelta al mundo luego de compartir una foto de ella aplicándose una base y polvo justo antes del parto, ya que según contó, eso le ayudaba a aliviar las contracciones.
Otra maquilladora que llamó la atención de la red, fue Tegan Woodford quien "embellecía" a su cuñada antes de dar a luz.
Three weeks ago at this time I was finishing up my makeup and getting ready for my princess #SofiaAlaya to make her appearance. Yes, I was doing my makeup while I was in labor! ������ I was pausing during contractions and picking up where I left off once the contractions passed. I only packed some of my favorite products in my hospital bag... @morphebrushes 35O eyeshadow palette @marcbeauty remarcable foundation @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty lashes in "sophia" @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit @mikasabeauty brushes and holder @royallangnickel MODA brushes @benefitcosmetics stay don't stray eyeshadow palette @gerardcosmetics brow bar to go @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade @brian_champagne hydraplex @doseofcolors liquid lipsticks @jeffreestar @jeffreestarcosmetics velour liquid lipsticks And a few other products. I can't believe how fast time flies! It's already been three weeks! ������
Three weeks ago at this time I was finishing up my makeup and getting ready for my princess #SofiaAlaya to make her appearance. Yes, I was doing my makeup while I was in labor! ������ I was pausing during contractions and picking up where I left off once the contractions passed. I only packed some of my favorite products in my hospital bag... @morphebrushes 35O eyeshadow palette @marcbeauty remarcable foundation @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty lashes in "sophia" @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit @mikasabeauty brushes and holder @royallangnickel MODA brushes @benefitcosmetics stay don't stray eyeshadow palette @gerardcosmetics brow bar to go @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade @brian_champagne hydraplex @doseofcolors liquid lipsticks @jeffreestar @jeffreestarcosmetics velour liquid lipsticks And a few other products. I can't believe how fast time flies! It's already been three weeks! ������
Hello beautiful people, first off, thank you for the love on my latest instagram posts that featured me doing my makeup during labor. As promised, below is a FULL list of makeup details! I have received THOUSANDS of comments and messages as to what primer and setting spray I used and you will find all that down below. Love you guys and thank you for your endless support! ��❤️ I now some were laughing because I said I only took "some of my favorite products" and as you can clearly see from the pics and the details below... It's a ton of makeup! Lol however, this statement was based solely on the fact that I had SO much makeup to choose from and I narrowed it down to only my favorite things that I knew would hold up through all the tears and emotions! Product breakdown: @brian_champagne hydraplex serum to prep my face for a smooth finish @benefitcosmetics "porefessional" face primer and "stay don't stray" eyeshadow primer @marcbeauty re(Marc)able foundation @lauramercier translucent setting powder to bake @lagirlcosmetics beautiful bronze and creamy beige proconceal to highlight and contour @anastasiabeverlyhills contour kit to set @motivescosmetics blush from the blush/bronzing duo @thebalm_cosmetics "Mary loumanizer" highlighter paired with @gerardcosmetics "star powder" highlighter in "Audrey" @toofaced "better than sex" WATERPROOF mascara (stayed intact through all the tears!) Huda beauty mink lashes in "Sophia" Morphebrushes 35O eyeshadow palette @sigmabeauty brilliant/spellbinding eyeshadow palette @eyekandycosmetics glitter in "candy coin" dabbed lightly on the lid using their "liquid sugar" @tartecosmetics "waterproof clay pot liner" (also stayed perfectly intact) for the wing as well as the waterline. @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in soft brown (completely smudge proof and water proof) @jeffreestarcosmetics liquid velour lipsticks in "celebrity skin" paired with @doseofcolors liquid lipstick in "sand" Tools are posted in the comments section: beauty blender, royallangnickel, luxie beauty, and Mikasa brushes
Comentarios