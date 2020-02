Padre es puesto en cuarentena por coronavirus; su hijo discapacitado falleció

#Breaking: Yan Xiaowen's oldest son, Yan Cheng, 17, has cerebral palsy and his youngest son, 11, has autism. On 24, suspected of being infected, Xiaowen & his younger son were sent to hospital, while Cheng was alone at home. He died alone due to lack of proper care for 6 days. pic.twitter.com/0bxUhm4HQu