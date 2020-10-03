Pastora cristiana dejó la iglesia para convertirse en stripper

Nikole Mitchell dejó la iglesia para convertirse en stripper.

Confesó que comenzó a cuestionar su sexualidad.

También lanzó una cuenta OnlyFans donde publica fotos y videos explícitos.

Estados Unidos.- Una mujer llamada Nikole Mitchell causó sensación en redes sociales pues confesó que dejó su religión para convertirse stripper y aseguró que nunca ha sido más feliz después de abrazar su nueva identidad.

Según una entrevista otorgada a New York Post, Mitchell proviene de una estricta familia bautista conservadora y confesó que siempre había fantaseado con convertirse en stripper desde joven.

Pero fui adoctrinada para creer que mis deseos y mi cuerpo eran innatamente pecaminosos y malos. Entre los otros valores que me enseñaron fue que a las mujeres no se les permitía liderar y que solo debían estar en la cocina con sus hijos. Aunque mis sueños de convertirme en stripper iban en contra de todo lo que me decían, decidí convertirme en pastor por mi amor por la actuación”, expresó.

Ella compartió que se convirtió en pastora porque uno de sus antiguos pastores reconoció el talento en ella e incluso le dijo que tenía los rasgos de teóloga.

Me invitaron a convertirme en uno de ellos, que es estar en el escenario frente a miles de personas. Y eso era lo que había soñado hacer durante años”.

Sin embargo, las cosas no fueron tan fáciles para Mitchell ya que luego comenzó a cuestionar su sexualidad cuando asistió a una representación de teatro orientada a LGBT en el año 2016.

Me di cuenta de que no pensaba que fuera heterosexual y eso sacudió mi mundo, y que si revelaba mi rareza lo perdería todo porque la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas queer. Sentí que estaba viviendo una vida muy engañosa y luché por mantener mi sexualidad en secreto”, confesó.

Mitchell dejó la iglesia para siempre después de dar su sermón el 4 de julio de 2017, después entró a una agencia de modelado y por fin pudo convertirse en stripper, incluso, también lanzó una cuenta OnlyFans donde publica fotos y videos explícitos a cambio de dinero y ha estado acumulando muchos suscriptores.

Confié en mí misma incluso cuando me sentía loca. Me amaba a mí misma incluso cuando otros no lo hacían. Me aferré a la visión que tenía para mi vida y dejé que la visión fuera más grande que todos mis miedos", expresó.

FRG