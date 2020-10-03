Pastora cristiana dejó la iglesia para convertirse en stripper
Una pastora cristiana llamada Nikole Mitchell, confesó que dejó la iglesia para convertirse en stripper.
Nikole Mitchell dejó la iglesia para convertirse en stripper.
Confesó que comenzó a cuestionar su sexualidad.
También lanzó una cuenta OnlyFans donde publica fotos y videos explícitos.
Estados Unidos.- Una mujer llamada Nikole Mitchell causó sensación en redes sociales pues confesó que dejó su religión para convertirse stripper y aseguró que nunca ha sido más feliz después de abrazar su nueva identidad.
Según una entrevista otorgada a New York Post, Mitchell proviene de una estricta familia bautista conservadora y confesó que siempre había fantaseado con convertirse en stripper desde joven.
Pero fui adoctrinada para creer que mis deseos y mi cuerpo eran innatamente pecaminosos y malos. Entre los otros valores que me enseñaron fue que a las mujeres no se les permitía liderar y que solo debían estar en la cocina con sus hijos. Aunque mis sueños de convertirme en stripper iban en contra de todo lo que me decían, decidí convertirme en pastor por mi amor por la actuación”, expresó.
Ahh! The New York Post picked up my story!! And it’s true: I have never been more at home in my power, in my radiance, and in my divine essence. And I have never been happier. If I can sum up what I’ve learned these past 4 years in coming home to myself, it’s this: -> You can trust yourself. I know there are a lot of voices that have a lot of opinions on what you should and should not do, should and should not be, but you are the only one who knows who you came here to be. Trust yourself, listen to yourself, and BE yourself. The world will adjust. -> God goes with you. If you left the church like I did, you didn’t leave God behind. God went with you and will continue to go before you, stay beside you, and close all things behind you. God’s got you, boo. -> Life is beautiful on the other side. It’s scary to step into the unknown. We’ve been taught to fear ourselves, fear our desires, and fear the nudges of our hearts. But I’m telling you - your desires are leading you to a place that is so beautiful and expansive and free, you’ll be SO GLAD you took that leap of faith. Life really does get better. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported me, both on this journey and in the publishing of my story! I am so humbled, honored, and grateful. You truly make the world a beautiful place.☺️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ You can read the article in my bio! ❤️❤️❤️ (Huge thanks to @makka_rena and @nypost for sharing my story!)
Ella compartió que se convirtió en pastora porque uno de sus antiguos pastores reconoció el talento en ella e incluso le dijo que tenía los rasgos de teóloga.
Me invitaron a convertirme en uno de ellos, que es estar en el escenario frente a miles de personas. Y eso era lo que había soñado hacer durante años”.
Sin embargo, las cosas no fueron tan fáciles para Mitchell ya que luego comenzó a cuestionar su sexualidad cuando asistió a una representación de teatro orientada a LGBT en el año 2016.
Me di cuenta de que no pensaba que fuera heterosexual y eso sacudió mi mundo, y que si revelaba mi rareza lo perdería todo porque la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas queer. Sentí que estaba viviendo una vida muy engañosa y luché por mantener mi sexualidad en secreto”, confesó.
I’ve done a lot of badass things in my life. In fact, as I was listing them out, I was getting really amped up and feeling super good about myself! But then @chriswinfield and @jen_gottlieb challenged me to pick my TOP badass moment and I was like yikes! There are so many! So I paused and got still and really thought through what my top badass moment would be. And I realized it wasn’t anything that was on my list. It wasn’t moving overseas at the young age of 21, not knowing a single person or the language at all. It wasn’t traveling all over the world. It wasn’t starting my own business. It wasn’t even my $10k months! It wasn’t my booming modeling career. Or even growing my IG following (I’ll be hitting 10k this week!). It was deeper than all of that. At the end of the day, my top badass moment is this: I like who I am and I deeply, deeply trust myself. It seems so simple at first but when I talked about this on my fb live I actually got emotional about it. As a recovering people-pleaser and recovering perfectionist, this is HUGE. When you spend most of your life wishing you were different and trying to BE that someone different... it’s relieving and healing and liberating to finally let all that go and simply BE who you came here to be. No more pretending. No more people-pleasing. No more performing. Just simply being me and trusting that who I am is EXACTLY what the world needs and is going to lead me into my destiny in all its glory. And THAT is worth more than all the accomplishments or accolades combined.❤️ What about you? What’s your top badass moment? Share it with me below and let’s turn it into one big self-love, self-celebration party!!!
Mitchell dejó la iglesia para siempre después de dar su sermón el 4 de julio de 2017, después entró a una agencia de modelado y por fin pudo convertirse en stripper, incluso, también lanzó una cuenta OnlyFans donde publica fotos y videos explícitos a cambio de dinero y ha estado acumulando muchos suscriptores.
Confié en mí misma incluso cuando me sentía loca. Me amaba a mí misma incluso cuando otros no lo hacían. Me aferré a la visión que tenía para mi vida y dejé que la visión fuera más grande que todos mis miedos", expresó.
When it comes to leveling up, it requires the willingness and ability to release old identities, habits, ways of thinking, and people from your life. And this ain’t easy. It’s easy to be more attached to your past than to your power, to your fear than to your future. But if you want to become everything you’re meant to be, you gotta stop identifying as the high school version of you! If you want your wildest dreams to come true, you gotta stop polling everybody, asking them what your chances are at making it. If you want to make the money of your dreams, you gotta stop associating wealth with assholery or you’ll never let yourself have it. Upleveling requires you to release anything and everything that doesn’t serve you. And that’s not easy for anyone, especially if you’re trying to do it on your own. This is the beauty of Rise and Release. I don’t want you to go at it alone. I don’t want you to trip over yourself and make it harder than it needs to be. I don’t want you living in guilt when you should be living in glory. I want to show you how beautiful, honoring, and loving it is to bless and release anyone and anything that doesn’t belong in your life. I want to help you form a new and truer identity that honors the fullness of who you are and doesn’t require you to sacrifice any part of yourself. I want to give you the tools to navigate a new life at new levels so that you stay in the flow and keep letting magical things happen to you. Because I promise you… life on the other side is SO, SO worth it! It’s why there are so many personal development books, life coaches, seminars, and trainings out there! We want you to have it all! I want your dreams to come true! I want you to be the fullest expression of you! I want you to make a shit ton of money! I want you to fulfill the calling that is on your life! That's what Rise and Release is all about! A 4 week program designed to help you release all that doesn’t serve you so can call in everything that does. Because you are worthy of it all. Sign up in my bio! We start next week!!! . ��: @Zev.photography
