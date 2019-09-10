¿Por qué esta mujer de 127 kilos presume tener sexo diario?
Emma Tamsin Hill aprovecha su popularidad en redes sociales para romper los tabús sobre las personas de talla grande, incluidos aquellos referentes al sexo.
Reino Unido.- Emma Tamsin Hill aprovecha su popularidad en redes sociales para romper los tabús sobre las personas de talla grande, incluidos aquellos referentes al sexo. "Peso 127 kilos y tengo relaciones sexuales todos los días", presume con orgullo la instagramer de 22 años.
Durante una entrevista con el periódico británico The Sun, la influencer compartió que durante toda su vida creció con el estigma y el tabú de que las personas que pesan más no podían disfrutar de una vida sexual satisfactoria.
Incluso, recuerda con tristeza, en muchas de sus series favoritas veía como el tema era tratado como un chiste.
"No tenía ningún ídolo que se pareciera a mí. Por eso me odié tanto porque no podía verme en nadie", contó.
'He aprendido a amar mi cuerpo'
Hoy, la instagramer con más de 51 mil seguidores y un popular canal de Youtube con 85 mil suscriptores, quiere compartir como aprendió a amar su cuerpo.
Tengo una gran vida sexual. Me tomó un tiempo llegar aquí, amar mi cuerpo y encontrar a un hombre que no esté conmigo por algún tipo de satisfacción fetiche, pero sí, me alegra decir que tengo un gran sexo", comparte sin tapujos.
Emma asegura que su tamaño y su peso no son ningún problema en el dormitorio e invitó a otras mujeres de talla grande a no tener miedo a probar diferentes posiciones durante el sexo.
"Puedes estar arriba, hacer reversa vaquera, - solo haz lo que quieras y lo que te excita porque estar gordo no significa que no tengas derecho a un buen sexo", comentó.
Emma lleva 4 meses con su novio Brandon e incluso cuenta que él le ha ayudado a aprender a ver a su cuerpo de una forma diferente. Por ejemplo, compartió, en una ocasión él estaba besando su vientre y cuando ella le comentó que le incomodaba, él respondió: "'¿Por qué? Es solo una parte de tu cuerpo y te amo, así que amo cada parte de tu cuerpo".
La instagramer recuerda con dolor que muchos hombres sólo ven a las mujeres grandes como un fetiche y que no las desean como a cualquier otra mujer, si no como una fantasía.
Muchos hombres fetichizan a las mujeres más grandes y solo saldrían con ellas por eso y no por quiénes son o cómo te llevas como dos personas, lo que inevitablemente hace que las mujeres se sientan utilizadas", contó.
Emma culpa a la industria del porno de este estigma, pues argumenta que estas películas sólo muestran como objeto a las mujeres grandes y eso puede confundir a muchos jóvenes.
