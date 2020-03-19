¡Sorprendente! Así reacciona una hiena al reencontrarse con su amo
La hiena se mostró sumamente alegre tras reencontrarse con su cuidador.
Sudáfrica.- Un video se volvió viral en redes sociales, esto por la reacción de una hiena que, después de mucho tiempo, se reencontró con un hombre que cuidó de ella cuando esta era pequeña.Los hechos se registraron en Sudáfrica, cuando años después el hombre canadiense decidió ir a buscarla a su hábitat, sin embargo, pensaba que la hiena lo iba a desconocer y lo recibiría de manera negativa, pero esto no sucedió.
En el video compartido en Instagram se puede observar al hombre recostado con el animal en la tierra, y este solo lo trata de una forma tierna como si aún fuera un cachorro.
Así mismo, se puede escuchar al hombre decir que la hiena por supuesto que no se olvidó de él y que las personas pueden pensar que es un animal malo, pero asegura que es absolutamente lo contrario.
