Surge el 'Bandido de Scream', que asalta bajo la máscara de la película

REWARD! Help #FBIRichmond, @HenricoPolice, @RichmondPolice & @CCPDVa locate & arrest the SCREAM BANDIT. Armed & considered dangerous he's robbed at least 6 businesses in our counties. Black male, 5'7"-5'10", 160-180 lbs, 20-30 yrs old. Call 804-261-1044 immediately if known/seen. pic.twitter.com/bGss7XUUah