¡Toda una viajera! A sus 21 años ya conoce todos los países del mundo
La chica de origen estadounidense, desde que era una niña ha viajado, ya que sus padres manejaban una agencia de viajes.
Estados Unidos.- Una mujer de nombre Lexie Alford rompió un récord Guinness tras viajar a Corea del norte el 31 de mayo pasado.
Lexie asegura a una revista muy conocida, que viajar ha sido parte de su vida desde antes que tuviera memoria.
OFFICIALLY TRAVELED TO EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD���� ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ it’s crazy to have years of hard work culminate into one single moment. I’m so grateful to everyone that’s helped me get here. The greatest chapter of my life is coming to a close. Cheers to a new beginning ��⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photos by @thomasbrag
Afirma que gracias a todas las travesías junto a sus padres, despertó ese espíritu de querer conocer cada lugar del mundo, así como sus culturas.
Lexie dijo a la revista que quería demostrarle a todos que el mundo no está tan aterrado como todos los medios lo muestran y que existe gente buena en todos lados.
Para poder viajar, la joven ha tenido varios trabajos y ha hecho alianzas con algunas compañías, según Debate.
Diving into my wildest dreams��I’m shocked. Never in a million years did I think that something I’m so passionate about would reach and inspire other people. The outpouring of love I’ve been receiving from around the world has been one of the most crazy and overwhelming feelings I’ve ever felt.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you so much @laurabegleybloom from @forbeswomen for writing such a beautiful story about my journey to becoming the youngest person to travel to every country. This article covers almost all the answers to the questions I’m asked the most. Check it out! Link in my bio��
Además dijo que otra razón para viajar fue que quería demostrarle a todos que los países que tienen mala reputación, realmente son hermosos y vale la pena visitar.
Según la chica, los lugares donde tuvo mayor dificultad de arribar y hospedarse fueron en África occidental y central, ya que no hay demasiados vuelos, hoteles, o guías que hablen inglés.
También informó que en América, Europa y Oceanía, le fue demasiado bien. En Asia, el idioma le causó que terminara perdida.
Visiting Mauritius was a dream of mine for so long that I was worried maybe the real place wouldn’t match the story in my head. Not sure if I just got really lucky in this country but it was as if I was in a movie where everything has this surreal cinematic quality. Also couldn’t believe how warm & full of life the ocean was just right off the beach! Feeling nostalgic ✨ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What’s a country you’ve always dreamed of going to?
Incluso motiva a los jóvenes a que se animen a viajar, si creen que pueden hacerlo, que lo hagan, son capaces se hacer cualquier cosa que se propongan.
Actualmente, Lexie se encuentra en un proceso de presentar casi 10 mil piezas como evidencias de sus viajes, para presentarlas a la organización encargada del Libro Guinness de los récords.
ADVENTURE UPDATE ��⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ve officially made it to 191/196 countries!! I turn 21 years old in two weeks so I still have over 3 years to break the Guinness World Record but I’m planning on finishing up as soon as possible. There’s good news & bad news. The good news is that after 6 months, I finally got my visa for Pakistan! Bad news is that it’s going to be very difficult for me to find my way into North Korea right now because I’m an American. Nonetheless, where there’s a will there’s a way and finally making it into the 190s has made me more motivated than ever to SMASH this record! (& I’m so ready to move on with my life it’s been over 2 yrs����) Also for those of you wondering my last 5 countries are Pakistan, Syria, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau and North Korea.
