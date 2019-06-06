Viral

¡Toda una viajera! A sus 21 años ya conoce todos los países del mundo

La chica de origen estadounidense, desde que era una niña ha viajado, ya que sus padres manejaban una agencia de viajes.

Por: Redacción

Lexie motiva a los jóvenes a que se animen a viajar, si creen que pueden hacerlo, que lo hagan.

Estados Unidos.- Una mujer de nombre Lexie Alford rompió un récord Guinness tras viajar a Corea del norte el 31 de mayo pasado.

Afirma que gracias a todas las travesías junto a sus padres, despertó ese espíritu de querer conocer cada lugar del mundo, así como sus culturas.

Afirma que gracias a todas las travesías junto a sus padres, despertó ese espíritu de querer conocer cada lugar del mundo, así como sus culturas.

Lexie dijo a la revista que quería demostrarle a todos que el mundo no está tan aterrado como todos los medios lo muestran y que existe gente buena en todos lados.

Para poder viajar, la joven ha tenido varios trabajos y ha hecho alianzas con algunas compañías, según Debate.

Además dijo que otra razón para viajar fue que quería demostrarle a todos que los países que tienen mala reputación, realmente son hermosos y vale la pena visitar.

Según la chica, los lugares donde tuvo mayor dificultad de arribar y hospedarse fueron en África occidental y central, ya que no hay demasiados vuelos, hoteles, o guías que hablen inglés.

También informó que en América, Europa y Oceanía, le fue demasiado bien. En Asia, el idioma le causó que terminara perdida.

Incluso motiva a los jóvenes a que se animen a viajar, si creen que pueden hacerlo, que lo hagan, son capaces se hacer cualquier cosa que se propongan.

Actualmente, Lexie se encuentra en un proceso de presentar casi 10 mil piezas como evidencias de sus viajes, para presentarlas a la organización encargada del Libro Guinness de los récords.

